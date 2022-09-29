The Daily Journal caught up with Kentucky Sports Radio's (of the On3 Network) Adam Luckett to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Kentucky matchup.
Will Levis is one of the most talked about prospects for the upcoming NFL Draft. Where has he improved the most since last season, and what makes him so difficult for defenses to defend?
Early in the 2021 season, Kentucky won games with Will Levis not playing good football. However, the rocket-armed quarterback turned a corner in November and started to stack some good games together to end the season.
That has continued through 2022.
Most notably, Levis has added game experience in his second full-time season of Kentucky’s Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan pro-style attack. The redshirt senior quarterback is in full control and is playing with a lot of confidence. Most notably, his overall accuracy to all three levels has improved as Kentucky is pushing the ball down the field more with offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.
Levis’s big-play rate (15+ yards passes) has jumped to 23.9 percent from 17.6 percent as the Cats have increased home run power on offense. Improved footwork was an offseason point of emphasis and that has shown up in some impressive throws.
All of that combines to create a QB with power, accuracy, and experience. That is into strong passing numbers in Lexington.
At the moment, Kentucky has one of the worst running games in the country. Chris Rodriguez is back for this game, however. How much of a lift is he going to provide to the rushing attack, or does this pertain to offensive line issues, too?
Let’s start with the obvious – Kentucky has real issues on the offensive line. The Cats are breaking in a new play-caller, new offensive line coach, and a new starter at each position. Add in some fall camp injuries and this group has not had time to gel. That has all resulted in some bad trench play.
With that said, Kentucky has not gotten satisfactory play from the tailback position. In the Week 1 win over Miami (Ohio), both Ramon Jefferson and JuTahn McClain were lost to injury. Each was expected to rotate heavily with Kavosiey Smoke at RB1 with Chris Rodriguez Jr. sidelined. That caused Kentucky to dig deep on its roster and had a big impact on the running game.
Smoke has played to his career statistical profile – 5 yards per rush with an occasional splash play mixed in – but the drop off has been obvious when he’s on the sideline. Tailbacks have had issue in pass protection leading to Levis sacks, aren’t providing much as receivers, and are missing running lanes to the naked eye. So things can only get better.
Chris Rodriguez Jr. is back this week and the All-SEC tailback has been an efficiency monster in his career consistently putting the offense ahead of the chains and creating something out of nothing when caught in a bad situation. Having a platoon of Rodriguez or Smoke feels like it could fix a lot of Kentucky’s issues.
The Wildcats aren’t going to be a dominant ground attack, but they’re not as bad as the first four weeks show. Now that the offense is back to full strength the pedestrian numbers should start to improve.
The Kentucky defense is once again stout. What’s the MO of this unit, and who are the key players to watch?
Under defensive coordinator Brad White, Kentucky has been a zone-heavy defense that hangs its hat on big-play prevention. The Wildcats looks for length and girth on the recruiting trail to play on their three-down front and typically will not gamble too much in order to keep everything in front.
Thanks to some very good defensive line recruiting combined with a linebacker group that starts three super seniors, the Cats are currently putting up one of their best defensive years under Mark Stoops. The run defense has been excellent as UK is a legit 6-7 deep on the line, but the pass defense has made some real strides.
Ole Miss transfer Keidron Smith has been excellent through four games and Carrington Valentine has really improved at the other cornerback spot. That has led to an impressive pass defense with a lot of ball production (20 pass breakups, 3 interceptions) as the Cats are stopping the run on early downs and creating havoc on passing downs.
The strength of the defense is at the second-level with Jacquez Jones and DeAndre Square at off-ball linebacker flanked by Jordan Wright on the edge. The front keeps these guys clean and the trio has been wrecking shop in the run game while also providing real value in zone coverage. However, J.J. Weaver is a key part of this group and he is doubtful for Saturday.
If Kentucky can keep their linebackers clean, they feel very good about their chances at stopping the run.
Similarly to Ole Miss against Tulsa, Kentucky kind of had a weird one last week vs Northern Illinois. Was there any concern from Mark Stoops this week?
In the ultimate letdown spot, Kentucky’s defense played their worst game of the season. This came one week after the offense played its worst game of the season against Youngstown State. There were some hangover moments for the program after the big win against Florida.
Stoops was happy with how the offense bounced back but was disappointed with the defense and its lack of communication. Specifically, the head coach was upset the Cats didn’t slam the door shut when up 31-14 with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.
The communication problems will be a point of emphasis this week after the Northern Illinois win but that was really the only sign of iffy play this season from the unit as the pass defense came woefully short of expectations.
At this point, it seems reasonable to think it was a typical rat poison performance after the group was praised publicly following the bottling up of Anthony Richardson and recording the program’s first shutout since 2009.
Speaking of Stoops, he’s now the winningest coach in UK history. How has he built this program up so solidly to where it’s a consistent winner?
Things are really humming for Kentucky football, but it took a lot of time and patience to get here.
Mark Stoops went through some early growing pains in his career as the former Florida State defensive coordinator realized the best way to win football games at Kentucky was to scrap tempo and Air Raid for a ball control offense and team that with a bend but don’t break philosophy on defense.
Kentucky’s administration never wavered as he got off to a very slow start.
As soon as that philosophy shifted in 2016, Kentucky is on a 51-27 run with 15 wins in its last 18 outings. One-possession wins (21-9 overall since 2016) and strong talent evaluation has allowed Kentucky to stack good seasons together. However, Stoops has also made some hard calls by dismissing long-time co-worker Eddie Gran after the bottom fell out in 2020. That move seemed to open a lot of doors as now the offense has completed a complete flip in a short amount of time.
All of a sudden, the Wildcats are rising as perhaps the top program in the SEC East outside of Georgia with a raised recruiting ceiling. He’s created the blueprint for how Kentucky can compete in the SEC.
This is a matchup between top-15 teams. In your eyes, what is this game going to come down to?
For Kentucky, it’s all about dealing with the tempo of Ole Miss and finding ways to limit the ground game without giving up big plays through the air. After an awful defensive performance against Tennessee’s tempo last year, this is a real prove it spot for Brad White’s defense that appears to have the goods through 12 quarters.
From where I sit, the strength on strength matchup between the Ole Miss ground game and Kentucky ground game will be played to draw. Unless turnovers completely flip the game for one side or the other, we’re likely headed to a close four quarter game on Saturday.
From there, the best quarterback will have to go win the game.
Kentucky feels very confident in Will Levis while the book still seems to be out on Jaxson Dart who has leaned heavily on a potent ground attack to begin the season. Whichever quarterback plays the best in the second half will likely be on the team that leaves Vaught-Hemingway Stadium undefeated.
