OXFORD — The Daily Journal caught up with Billy Embody of On3’s The Bengal Tiger to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-LSU matchup.
Brian Kelly’s LSU debut didn’t go great, with a tough, last-second loss to FSU. Since then, however, the Tigers have played pretty well. Where has this team grown the most since the season started, and what is its identity under Kelly?
They've grown a good bit offensively as of late with that win over Florida. Moving the ball on the Gators was a big boost confidence wise for that bunch, especially with the way Jayden Daniels played in Gainesville. The identity right now is they're a tough out. From Florida State to Mississippi State to Auburn to Florida, they've shown they don't back down when down and play hard for this coaching staff. As they look to establish a true identity as far as their own calling cards on both sides of the ball, this is the one that's stayed true.
How has Kelly fit in thus far in Baton Rouge, and how is he being received?
He's fit well. LSU cares about winners and he brings that pedigree to the table. It hasn't been perfect, but he's shared honesty with the fanbase as far as where they're at, but they've also showed flashes of trending in the right way. It's a learning experience for him as well, I'd imagine, but he's got a plan and he's staying true to that, which is the biggest area that LSU fans enjoy about him.
Jayden Daniels was a pretty big haul from the transfer portal. What has he done so well for LSU, and how much does he impact the running game?
Jayden's been able to move the ball with his legs at times, especially early in the season. Against Florida, he showed the true talent passing wise that he showed early in his career. If his passing game continues on that trend, that's huge for the Tigers moving forward. It's been a bit of a mixed bag, but he's the unquestioned starter.
The defensive line seems to be LSU’s strength. Has it lived up to expectations, and what other strengths or weaknesses does LSU have on defense?
I would say it has in a way. They're talented, but they've also lost Maason Smith for the year and Ali Gaye hasn't been as dynamic as some people thought he'd be. Still, BJ Ojulari is starring and Jaquelin Roy is solid in the middle. LSU's linebacker group is a bit all over the place and could be viewed as a weakness. I'd say Tennessee is the only team that really start-to-finish made LSU's defense look bad, which is saying a good bit about Matt House's bunch after so much turnover in the offseason.
Ole Miss has not played in any stadium like Tiger Stadium this season. How much can 100,000+ fans impact a game?
It can really make it difficult on an opposing offense and defense to communicate, but there seems to be some swings momentum wise that you almost feel like the crowd influences. Once that happens, Tiger fans feed off that and it can spiral. If you're an opponent, you've got to play clean and weather the storm that is a game in Death Valley.
Ole Miss is undefeated but comes in as a slight underdog. Does LSU feel like the favorite? How confident are the Tigers?
I don't think LSU feels like the favorite, without a doubt. Ole Miss has firepower and is a team with a lot of confidence in its own right. LSU has to feel good about itself after the Florida game, which is big, but they're still an imperfect team and as long as they keep that in mind, it's honestly a good thing.
If LSU is going to win this game, ___ has to happen.
If LSU wins, they're able to give Jayden time this weekend and that allows him to survey the field. If LSU can move the ball through the air, that really gives the whole team confidence. They can feed off that and ride that out to a win.
