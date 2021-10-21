The Daily Journal caught up with LSU beat writer Billy Embody of 247Sports' Geaux247.com to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-LSU matchup.
There’s a lot going on with LSU right now. What’s the vibe with this team right now?
I would say relieved. After all the speculation going on with Ed Orgeron, it's got to feel good for the team to have that decided and now they can focus on playing football. Even before the agreement was reached, LSU beat Florida in a shootout. There's still work to be done, but now that the decision is made, there's not much to speculate on as far as Orgeron's future.
Max Johnson is having a nice year, but Boutte being out seems like a problem. Who is the next man up out wide?
Losing Kayshon Boutte forced LSU to recommit to the run game and they did just that, but at wideout, Jack Bech has been consistent as a true freshman who is standing out on 3rd downs. Jaray Jenkins had a three-touchdown showing against the Gators. Another freshman, Malik Nabers, made some big plays for the Tigers.
Was the LSU run game playing dead for the first few weeks? Because last week’s performance was pretty amazing. Which is the real run game?
That really came out of nowhere and it'll be interesting to see if LSU can build off that Florida showing. It got better against Kentucky, but no one saw that type of a run game coming from LSU against Florida. The offensive line is playing its way into shape and sophomore Marlon Martinez stepped in well for Chasen Hines at right guard. LSU was physical and stayed with the run game, the result was Ty Davis-Price's huge run day.
How is the LSU secondary surviving all of its injuries at corner?
Not that great, but they were aided by a turnover prone quarterback room from the Gators while giving up 350 yards passing to Anthony Richardson and Emory Jones. This week Matt Corral (if he does indeed play), will face Dwight McGlothern, Cordale Flott and Sage Ryan as the primary cornerbacks with McGlothern notching an interception returned for a touchdown. Jay Ward and Cam Lewis are the safeties. Overall, it should be ripe for Corral to work against.
Does that win against Florida feel like a “turn the corner” moment, minus everything that happened with Orgeron? Or is this LSU team kind of what it is at this point?
It seems like it from the run game perspective, but can LSU be consistent is the question? We've seen this team go up and down across the board this season and that's what I expect at this point. Lacking in one area while taking a step forward in another then going the opposite direction the next game. That seems to be what we've seen so far. They've got limitations, but do have the ability to put together a couple more wins this season.