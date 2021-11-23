The Daily Journal caught up with Crissy Froyd of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner to see what she considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Mississippi State matchup.
Q: Will Rogers has really come on the latter half of this season. What has been the biggest change for him? And how does he stack up with Matt Corral?
A: This is an offense based on repetition and execution. The Bulldogs have had a real season to get the reps in and now everyone is reaping the benefits — including Will Rogers. He seems to not hold the ball too long as much as he used to, has proven he’s more accurate than many thought he could be at all levels of the field and seems to have settled in more mentally. As far as the Corral side of that question goes, the Rebels signal-caller is the more experienced and polished prospect. He also brings a higher level of mobility and the ability to do things on the ground in a way Rogers hasn’t shown that he’s able to. In terms of talent as a passer, I think these two are a lot closer than people think.
Q: Compared to a year ago, what is the biggest difference in the MSU offense? Is it just familiarity in Year 2 of the Air Raid, or is there more to it?
A: Part of it has to do with buy-in rate. Do you have players who trust the scheme? If you have people who aren’t fully bought in to a passing attack like this, it won’t work as well as it could. And as I mentioned above, reps are everything and you must have a high capacity for boredom in this offense because it is based on doing the same thing well over and over again — and Mississippi State is.
Q: What would you say the strength of the receiving corps is? (size, speed, depth, etc)
A: I think it has a lot to do with diversity. This is a group in which different players bring different things to the table and I think you have a little bit of everything. It’s a group that’s gotten a lot deeper as the season has gone on and improvement has been had.
Q: Just how good are Emmanuel Forbes and Martin Emerson at corner? How big of a strength is the secondary in relation to how it matches up with the Ole Miss receivers?
A: This is and has been one of the best secondaries in the country since the beginning of the season. Both players are playing at a high level right now and I think they stack up well in this situation. The defense has been relatively inconsistent as of late, so how quickly they hit their stride and maintain it overall as a unit on that side of the ball is going to be important.
Q: Mississippi State has a tremendous run defense. What has been the key to that, and how does it matchup with the Ole Miss run game, including Matt Corral's contributions?
A: The Bulldogs do have an outstanding run defense in most games, but we’ve seen them struggle in games like the loss to Arkansas earlier this year. If they put on a performance like that, Corral (even though he’s been limited on the ground because of playing hurt lately) and his running backs could be in for a day. If the Bulldogs look like themselves, though, it’s a fine day for low numbers.
Q: Finish this sentence: Mississippi State wins Thursday if _____
A: Mississippi State wins Thursday if it starts fast and finishes strong, not giving up explosive plays throughout and keeping its foot on the gas defensively. Quarterback play and how well both are through the air will play a crucial role in this one as well.