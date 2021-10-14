The Daily Journal caught up with Tennessee beat writer Terry Lambert of Rocky Top Talk to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Tennessee matchup.
The numbers between last season and this season offensively for Tennessee are in pretty stark contrast. Josh Heupel obviously has a lot to do with that. How would you say he has modeled this offense? What is their philosophy?
Spread concepts with tempo — it’s really not all that different than what Ole Miss runs. Heupel wants to spread you out, identify a numbers mismatch, and attack. The rushing attack is what makes everything go, and it’s even more dangerous with Hendon Hooker at quarterback. If you key in for a second, Tennessee will take you over the top.
Hendon Hooker is having a really nice season so far. What's been the key to his success?
Hooker took over for Joe Milton and the Tennessee offense has really been thriving ever since. Hooker brings a veteran presence to the field, simply taking what you’ll give to him. He’s not exactly a physically gifted passer, but he does enough to keep defenses honest. His efficiency had made everything work over the past couple of weeks, and his toughness in the run game is a big bonus.
Of the receivers, who is the most important to the offense's success?
Tough question here, but I’ll go with Velus Jones out of the slot. He’s been really making the short passing game pop lately, handling screens or slants to make some plays after the catch. He’s a guy Tennessee wants to get 6-8 touches per game, and always has the potential to take it the distance.
How good is this defense, and where has it improved the most? Level of competition hasn't been as good as it's going to get, but they've put up some really nice numbers so far. Do they have an answer for Matt Corral and Co.?
Tennessee has a really good defensive front, thanks to the hire of Rodney Garner from Auburn. Everything behind that is just average, honestly, but they’ve really been playing well as of late. Matt Corral will be a different story though. Tennessee had a hard time with Emory Jones and I expect a similar performance from Corral.
I know not everyone was super excited about the Josh Heupel hire, but it seems like it's been a good fit. What's the feeling you're getting around the program and from fans about the job he's doing?
It’s one of those things where you’re initially upset, and kind of talk yourself into it, you know? What Heupel had going for him was offense, and most Tennessee fans would have simply accepted being fun again on that side of the ball. It’s been a while. Heupel certainly has delivered on that front, and the players do seem to be buying in. Tennessee fans have been here before though, so I’d call it cautious optimism right now.
How do you expect Lane Kiffin to be received? Does time heal all wounds?
Kiffin’s standing with Tennessee fans has been interesting — from that hostile return with ‘Bama to fans on social media actually begging him to come back — we’ve kind of come full circle. However, Twitter isn’t the best representation of real life. Even though there was some real clamoring for him to come back, I’m going to guess the older segment of the fanbase still won’t be a fan. I’ll say it’s going to be slightly mixed, mostly filled with boos.
This is expected to be a sellout. How big an impact is a sold out Neyland for opposing teams?
Well, honestly, not much. The last time this happened was 2017 Georgia and that ended in a 41-0 loss for the Volunteers. But that was in the lame duck portion of Butch Jones. This will be a renewed and energized crowd, desperately hungry for a big win. I’m going to say this scene will look a lot like 2015 Oklahoma — a starved fanbase starting to believe once again. It’s going to be a lot of fun.