The Daily Journal caught up with Texas A&M beat writer Olin Buchanan of TexAgs to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchup.
Early in the season the A&M offense really wasn't cooking. What has been the biggest difference from where the offense started to where it is now? Did Jimbo Fisher expect there to be early offensive lumps?
First, Zach Calzada has gotten more comfortable at quarterback. When taking over for injured Haynes King against Colorado he looked overmatched. He also played poorly in losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was dynamic in the upset win over Alabama and has been an effective “game manager” in wins over Missouri, South Carolina and Auburn.
He was struggling to get the football to playmakers Ainias Smith and Jalen Wydermyer. He’s been more effective in getting the ball to them.
Much of Calzada’s improvement is also due to the offensive line getting better. Guard Layden Robinson was in and out of the starting lineup in the early games. Luke Matthews was expected to start at center, but was again sidelined by chronic shoulder injuries. Another player who started the season at guard just isn’t quite ready.
A&M moved Kenyon Green from tackle back to left guard where he earned All-American honors last season. True freshman center Bryce Foster and true freshman right tackle Reuben Fatheree have settled in and are playing well now.
What sort of helped this team turn the corner after consecutive losses to Arkansas and Miss State? Is there something you can point to? What happened in those games that hasn't happened since?
As mentioned Calzada has gotten better and the offensive line has developed. However, the main reason for four current four-game winning streak is the play of the defense, which has started performing at the level that was anticipated.
They did not tackle particularly well in the loss to Mississippi State. Since then, DC Mike Elko has been more aggressive with the pass rush. As a result, the Aggies have accumulated 13 sacks in the past four games. Also, true freshman cornerback Tyreek Chappell and second-year linebacker Edgerrin Cooper have significantly improved.
DeMarvin Leal gets a ton of the accolades and hype, but Tyree Johnson is having himself a year up front as well. How good is this defensive line and front-seven? Is there any weakness to this defense?
The defensive is the strength of the team. Leal is projected as an early first-round pick in the next NFL draft. Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Jayden Peevy will play in the NFL next year. Mississippi product McKinnley Jackson will in a couple of years.
The Aggies still have a tendency to give up a few big running plays a game. Also, the pass defense has been vulnerable in the middle of the field.
Do you get any sense of "what could have been" from this team given how well it's playing now? Or is this a team that has really focused on what's in front of it?
I think fans certainly think about what could have been. Arkansas just flat whipped A&M. The feeling is they gave one away against Mississippi State. Win either one of those and you’re in the playoff discussion.
The team always says they just focus on the next game. That may be cliche’ but that’s probably how they were able to bounce back from those two losses and go on a winning streak.
If they could keep winning and finish 10-2 with a backup quarterback, two freshman starters in the offensive line and a freshman cornerback there will be even more fans asking what if. But that would be an enormous accomplishment in itself.
Ole Miss is, obviously, holding GameDay, and this will likely be a packed stadium. Have the Aggies played any road games with that sort of atmosphere this season? And do you think it could have an impact, particularly with a young quarterback?
The Aggies only true road game was at Missouri and that’s nothing near the atmosphere that they will see in Oxford. The game against Arkansas in Arlington was extremely loud because the Razorbacks were ending a 9-game losing streak to A&M.
I don’t think the Aggies have experienced as hostile of an environment as they will see on Saturday. I’ve seen exceptional A&M teams (2012, 2013) struggle to pull out victories against mediocre Ole Miss teams there. Nothing is going to come easy.
I don’t know how Calzada will react. But I will say so far away from Kyle Field he was disastrous at Colorado and against Arkansas and average at best at Missouri.
Finish this sentence: Texas A&M gets the job done against Ole Miss if __________
The Aggies run effectively, get a consistent pass rush and avoid turnovers.