OXFORD — The Daily Journal caught up with Travis Brown of The Bryan-College Station Eagle to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Texas A&M matchup.
A lot has been made about the great recruiting classes of Jimbo Fisher and, relatively speaking, success that hasn’t necessarily matched. What’s the feeling around the A&M program right now? Is there legitimate heat on Fisher?
There is a lot of disappointment among the 12th Man. I'm not sure anyone was thinking this would be a national champion caliber team, but double-digit wins and potentially knocking on the door of the College Football Playoff was the bar that had been set. Fisher spent the talking season hyping up how excited he was for this group to take the field and that praise has fallen flat so far. As far as Fisher's future, he and A&M are tied together for at least the next three to four years, due to his guaranteed contract. That's no matter how hot his seat might get.
What is the current quarterback situation? And does the offense change at all with either King or Weigman in?
Fisher has said Haynes King should be available, despite getting beat up over his last two starts, including a throwing shoulder injury at the end of the South Carolina game. The offense is mostly the same, no matter the quarterback, but a healthy King is the Aggies' best scrambling threat.
Other than Devon Achane, who are the guys to watch for on offense?
True freshman wide receiver Evan Stewart, a former five-star recruit, has started to come into his own over the last two weeks. He leads the team in receiving yards with 390 on a team-high 32 catches. However, his biggest improvement is in the ability to make catches in traffic.
The defense has seemed to be pretty solid for most of the year. What are its strengths and weaknesses? Who are players to keep an eye on?
Pass defense has been the forte of this Aggie squad, ranking 12th in the country with an average of 174.4 per game. However, the defensive front has been atrocious at times in stopping the run. A much better performance against South Carolina last week moved the Aggies up to 102nd in the nation in rushing defense. Nickelback Antonio Johnson is the Aggies' best defender, with a team-high 48 tackles. However, he missed last week's game due to an injury. Up front, the most veteran defensive lineman is McKinnley Jackson. He is flanked by edge rusher Fadil Diggs, who has forced three fumbles in the last two games.
With injuries and the recent suspensions, do you expect depth to be an issue Saturday and going forward?
The Aggies have had an injury list a mile long since the beginning of the season, so they've been working through the depth chart in weeks prior. The good aspect of A&M's record-breaking recruiting class is that they have not been stretched very thin at any position, but there will be a lot of inexperience on the field at times.
How does the environment at Kyle Field impact opposing teams? Do you expect it to be a factor?
Typically, Kyle Field produces one of the loudest atmospheres in the SEC and can be imposing on opponents that are not prepared for the decibels. However, the real question will be if the Aggie faithful are still engaged with this team, or if apathy has set in.
If Texas A&M is going to beat Ole Miss, ____ has to happen.
The defense will have to score points and create turnovers, giving the offense short fields. Also, the A&M defensive front will have to find some way to slow the Rebel's rushing attack.
