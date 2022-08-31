The Daily Journal caught up with Jon Johnson of the Dothan Eagle to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Troy matchup.
Ole Miss fans have a bit of familiarity with Jon Sumrall. In his first year, what sort of team identity do you think he's trying to instill? What's this team's calling card going to be?
Sumrall is a hard-nosed coach who wants his team to be aggressive, disciplined and one which will fight to the bitter end. “Is the bar high? Yeah. I want to go chase it, though,” he said after being hired. A tremendous motivator with a high-engine, Sumrall is very detailed and keeps the full attention of his players. If nothing else, expect Troy to give good effort from start to finish.
West Virginia/Western Kentucky's Jarret Doege was just added to the QB room. Do you see him or Gunnar Watson starting against Ole Miss? What does each bring to the table? What is the strength of the offense?
It was no surprise that Gunnar Watson was named the starting quarterback. He’s picked up the new offense well, has 16 career starts under his belt at Troy and has the respect of his teammates. Watson has a strong arm and isn’t afraid to stand strong in the pocket, though he doesn’t have the best mobility. Doege transferred in three days before the final scrimmage of fall camp and has some catching up to do, but gives Troy a veteran back-up going into the season who is a prolific passer. Utah transfer Peter Costelli, who has great speed, could also see action in different packages.
What was the biggest difference the last three years under Chip Lindsey compared to the three successful campaigns prior when Neal Brown led the Trojans to at least 10 wins each season?
Lindsey didn’t exactly run a tight ship, and it showed. While Troy still had plenty of talented athletes in place, the team repeatedly wilted in the second half of games. Lindsey’s offense revolved around the pass, which often led to quick three-and-outs, keeping the defense on the field too much. Sloppy play with countless penalties was commonplace in recent years, a noticeable change from when Brown was in charge.
Linebacker Carlton Martial is a potential All-American and a big-time player. What makes him so good, and who else on the Troy defense really stands out?
Martial has a nose for the football, period. Though just standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 210 pounds, the former walk-on is a ferocious tackler who is all over the place as witnessed by his career average of 9.40 tackles per game. He’s got plenty of help though with the likes of tackle Will Choloh, middle linebacker K.J. Robertson, bandits Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor and a veteran secondary.
If Troy is going to keep this game close, what has to happen?
The veteran defense is talented and deep enough to hang with an explosive Ole Miss offense at least early on, but the real key will be what the Troy offense is able to accomplish. Watson will have to be able to complete quick passes to the likes of Jabre Barber and Tez Johnson, while running back Kimani Vidal and some other talented runners will have to pick up some tough yardage between the tackles. The Troy offensive line, with a new starting center for the first time in three years, must hang tough against the talented Rebels’ front.
