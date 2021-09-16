The Daily Journal caught up with Tulane beat writer Guerry Smith of The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate to see what he considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Tulane matchup.
Q: Tulane is putting up some pretty gaudy offensive numbers this season. How would you best explain what they want to do on offense, and how big a part does QB Michael Pratt play in all of this? Where has he grown the most from last year to this year?
A: Three years ago, Willie Fritz decided his run-heavy, option-focused spread offense would not get the team where he wanted it to go in recruiting and in the AAC standings, so he hired Will Hall as offensive coordinator to make the approach more balanced. Hall's successor, close friend Chip Long, has continued that progression and taken it to a new level this year.
Pratt dropped back to throw on 10 of its first 12 snaps against Oklahoma and 12 of its first 17 snaps against Morgan State, an unheard-of ratio in previous seasons. Basically, Long wants to take what the defense is giving him, so the approach could be different against Ole Miss's 3-2-6 scheme. Tulane has a talented backfield and has compiled five of the school's top seven rushing totals in Fritz's five years. It has not forgotten how to run.
Despite having to learn a new system, Pratt is more comfortable in his pre-snap reads this year simply by not being a true freshman anymore. He is a natural leader, very accurate and intensely competitive, which sometimes subjects him to harder hits than necessary when he refuses to get down early enough on scrambles. His development — and a more experienced group of receivers than the raw group Tulane had last year — have made the passing game much more dynamic.
Q: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler said Tulane was the most physical team he's ever faced. Is physicality a hallmark of Willie Fritz teams? Is this new, or is this what Fritz instills? And does this feel like the most complete/best team of the Fritz era?
A: This definitely is the most complete team of the Fritz era, and it also is the most physical. I would not say the Wave has been overly physical in previous seasons under Fritz, but he is a stickler on form tackling and works on that skill a ton in practice. The difference this year is the quality of the linebackers. Tulane's top two tacklers a year ago, Nick Anderson and Dorian Williams, did not even start, and the guys in front of them, Marvin Moody and Kevin Henry, returned along with them, giving the Wave four excellent players to rotate in and out. All of them are physical, with Anderson and Williams making plays everywhere.
There is one concern. Tulane lost its all-time sacks leader, Patrick Johnson, and talented bookend Cameron Sample off the edge from a year ago. The pass rush remains a work in progress, with Memphis transfer Jojo Dorceus and promising second-year player Angelo Anderson having big shoes to fill.
Q: Ole Miss does a lot offensively and can put up a ton of points. What does Tulane have to do defensively to slow things down? Who is their key player on defense?
A: Tulane needs much better play from its secondary than it received on third down last season, when it gave up as many big plays as any team in the country. The issue cost long-time Fritz defensive coordinator Jack Curtis his job and contributed heavily to overtime losses to SMU and Tulsa that kept the Wave from having a breakthrough season. Colorado grad transfer safety Derrion Rakestraw, Kansas State cornerback transfer Lance Robinson and surprising true freshman nickelback Jadon Canady, who picked off Rattler on Oklahoma's second snap, are helping some. Really, though, the issue is confidence. The secondary fared OK against Oklahoma's prolific passing attack, but we will learn much more about this group against Matt Corral and company.
Other than the linebackers, the key player on defense is nose tackle Jeffery Johnson. He was effective as a starter the past three years even while playing too heavy, and now that he has lost close to 50 pounds, he is poised for a tremendous season. His pressure up the middle could be a big factor on Saturday.
4) Does the Oklahoma film figure to be a bit of a blue-print for stopping Matt Corral?
I wouldn't go that far. Rattler went 30 of 39 for 304 yards and guided Oklahoma on two touchdown drives of 75 yards and another of 78 yards in the first half. There was not a whole lot of stopping going on, although the defense did manage to hold the Sooners to field goals after each of Pratt's three fumbles in Wave territory during the second quarter. The defense was better in the second half, but it is hard to slow down Oklahoma and probably just about as hard to stop Ole Miss. The Wave definitely will need a stronger pass rush than it managed against the Sooners.
Q: What's the confidence level of this Tulane team right now, given their blowout over Morgan State and their stellar effort against Oklahoma? Are they intimidated by this matchup?
The confidence level is high. The players truly believe they will win this game if they execute well. If not for a pair of mind-blowing losses to Navy (Tulane led 24-0 in the third quarter against an inept passing team but somehow lost 27-24) and Tulsa (Tulane led 14-0 in the fourth quarter, but Tulsa, down to its third-string quarterback, tied it up on a Hail Mary as time ran out in regulation), this would have been an eight-win team last season. The unanswered question is whether or not the Wave can finish the deal if the game is close in the fourth quarter. The last few years are littered with failures against good teams in that department, and Fritz's only win against a ranked opponent came last November against No. 25 Army.
Q: If Tulane is going to pull off the upset in Oxford, what has to happen for the Green Wave? What are the keys?
A: First, Tulane's offense needs to control the ball early and finish drives. Ole Miss appears vastly improved on defense in year No. 2 under Lane Kiffin, but the sample size (essentially Louisville) is small. Tulane's offense under Long's direction and with Pratt at the helm is more cohesive than Louisville's. Second, the defense has to limit big plays and get off the field on third downs. If Ole Miss gets easy touchdowns and/or converts a few third-and-10 situations early, Tulane could get a sense of deja vu from last year.
7) Finish this sentence: Tulane defeats Ole Miss if _____It runs the ball effectively, forcing Ole Miss to crowd the line of scrimmage, and slows down the Rebels' underrated (by outsiders) running game, making the Rebels one-dimensional.
8) With everything going on in Louisiana, how have you seen players and coaches maintain their focus? (I imagine it has to be pretty brutal)
Fritz has many strengths, but staying on an even keel and preaching positivism are probably his biggest assets. No coach does it better. Tulane had all the built-in excuses in the world for struggling at Oklahoma after having what was going to be the biggest home game in the eight-year history of on-campus Yulman Stadium moved to Norman because of Hurricane Ida's damage. The Wave had every reason to be unfocused against outmanned Morgan State after practicing in Birmingham for two weeks and playing the Bears in front of a "crowd" of 2,100 at Legion Field. Both times, the team was sharp and motivated, following Fritz's lead while playing through the distractions and even citing increased team unity from the tough situation as a plus.