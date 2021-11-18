The Daily Journal caught up with Vanderbilt beat writer Aria Gerson of The Tennessean to see what she considers the keys to the Ole Miss-Liberty matchup.
Clark Lea has good energy around the program. Do you get the impression players/staff are bought in and believe there’s progress being made from where the team was last season?
Clark Lea addressed this in his most recent media availability, where he said that he believed the players were still bought in because of how, after going down 31-3 against Kentucky, they fought back to make the score respectable after a good second half. There's definitely been progress on defense, in my opinion, but the offense seems to have regressed.
I know there have been two quarterbacks who have played this season. What does each one do well, and does one provide a particular advantage with what Vandy wants to do scheme-wise?
Both look similar on the stat sheet, but Vanderbilt's offense has tended to run better with Mike Wright. Wright is more mobile so he can scramble better or do designed runs, and he is better at making big plays. Ken Seals is a little bit more consistent, but he's had some injuries recently and it's unclear if he's at 100%.
What would you say is the strength of the offense? When the offense is moving, what is it doing well?
The wide receivers are really talented. They can make plays both in short yardage and downfield and there are multiple good options for whoever the quarterback is. The best offensive games have combined some medium-yardage throws that allow for yards after the catch with downfield shots that land. Vanderbilt's had a lot of injuries both to the running backs and offensive line so the passing game is really vital to the offense working.
This defense gets a lot of picks. What is it that they do that allows them to put up such big numbers? Is it taking chances? Or are they just always kind of around the ball?
That's the style of defense Clark Lea has been running. It's a high-risk, high-reward scheme that prioritizes what they call "ball disruption," so doing a lot of creative blitzes, getting to the quarterback, generating constant pressure. Vanderbilt doesn't really have the speed of other SEC teams but Lea has found some things they do well and one of those things is getting pressure and generating turnovers. The Commodores also rate out fairly well in third-down and red zone defense, so although opposing teams get a lot of yards against Vanderbilt, the Commodores don't give up in the red zone.
Who is the key player on the Vanderbilt defense? And how does the defense as a whole perform against up-tempo like Ole Miss runs?
One of the things that makes the defense work really well is that there isn't really one key player. Vanderbilt has four players with multiple interceptions, which is the most in the SEC. All of them are bought into this idea of ball disruption and doing their part in that scheme. Against up-tempo has been a mixed bag. Vanderbilt really struggled against Mississippi State's Air Raid because it is designed to get the ball out quickly. But the Commodores had some success against Missouri despite giving up a lot of total yards by getting the Tigers off the field on third down and forcing a key interception.
Ole Miss is a pretty heavy favorite. If Vanderbilt is going to have a chance, what needs to happen?
It's really the turnovers. If Vanderbilt were to win (or keep it close) it would be because Matt Corral had multiple interceptions. The Commodores are also a disciplined team that avoids penalties and they are used to playing in hostile environments, so if Vanderbilt can maintain discipline while Ole Miss gives up yards through penalties, that's another thing to watch for.