Jaxson Dart got the start to kick off the 2022 season, but Luke Altmyer will be the first Ole Miss quarterback in the game Saturday night against Central Arkansas.

OXFORD — Sophomore Jaxson Dart got his chance to make the first impression in Ole Miss’ 2022 quarterback derby. This weekend, it will be sophomore Luke Altmyer’s turn.

