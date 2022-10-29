COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming off its first loss of the season and heading into a bye week, Ole Miss knew how important Saturday night’s showdown at Texas A&M was.
The Rebels played like they knew exactly what the stakes were.
No. 15 Ole Miss trailed Texas A&M 14-10 at halftime Saturday night at a packed Kyle Field — just the second time the Rebels have faced a deficit at intermission this season. But, just like during the first occasion at Vanderbilt, Ole Miss was undeterred and came back with a bang, outscoring the Aggies 14-0 in the third quarter and outgaining them 163-72 in the period.
Sophomore quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdowns, and true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins rushed for a career-high 205 yards and a touchdown on his 19th birthday as the Rebels bounced back from their loss at LSU with a 31-28 win over Texas A&M.
The Rebels ran for 390 yards on the night.
“It was huge. I mean, this would not be a good feeling up here, after a good start to the season, 7-0, and then to go 0-2 … into a bye,” Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin said. “Byes, to me, always stink when you lose and you’re sitting there and you can’t win again. And when you win, it’s kind of like, well good, you watch half the teams lose and you get help. So, this is coming at a really good time. We are not healthy.”
Judkins’ biggest play of the evening — a 61-yard carry in the fourth quarter on his 30th carry — put him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. Junior Zach Evans ran for 75 yards after missing the previous game at LSU.
Leading 31-28 with 54 seconds to play, Ole Miss’ defense came up with the play of the game, forcing an incomplete pass from freshman Conner Weigman on fourth-and-3 to finish off the night.
In a reversal of typical birthday roles, it was Judkins giving the Rebels the best present of all. His 1,036 yards this season is an Ole Miss freshman record and is fifth-most all-time in a single-season. His 34 carries Saturday were the most since Deuce McAllister’s 36 in 1999, and his 205 yards marked the 12th time a Rebel has run for 200 or more yards in a game.
“Q is special. He’s probably, like, a once-in-a-lifetime type player. It’s crazy he’s a freshman, because we get to have him for at least two more years here. So, it’s just crazy. He just turned 19,” senior wide receiver Jonathan Mingo said. “ … He’s a very special player.”
For the fourth time this season, Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) scored a touchdown on its opening drive in less than two minutes, as the Rebels received the opening kickoff, ran the ball six times and scored a touchdown on the first pass from Dart, an 18-yard strike to a wide-open Dayton Wade in the end zone.
But with Weigman under center in his first-career start, the Aggies scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, both capped off with touchdowns passes from the Cypress, Texas native.
Deep inside their own territory in the second quarter, junior defensive tackle J.J. Pegues picked up a first down on a fake punt that kept the Rebels’ drive alive. It resulted in a 46-yard field goal from senior Jonathan Cruz to wrap up the first-half scoring.
Ole Miss took the lead early in the third quarter with a 13-play, 94 yard drive finished off by a 1-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Casey Kelly. The touchdown was set up by a perfectly thrown 56-yard strike from Dart to senior Jonathan Mingo down the visiting sideline. Mingo caught a 2-yard touchdown pass on the following drive. Dart finished the day 13 of 20 for 140 yards and three touchdowns with an additional 95 yards rushing.
Weigman threw his third touchdown of the evening following a failed fourth-down conversion by the Rebels to cut the deficit to three points with just over nine minutes to play. Judkins’ 61-yard scamper on the next drive set up his 1-yard touchdown run.
Texas A&M (3-5, 1-4) star Devon Achane caught a 6-yard touchdown with 1:25 to play. With three timeouts in tow, Texas A&M opted to kick deep and play defense. The gamble paid off, as the Rebels went three-and-out and took just 20 seconds off the clock.
As opposed to a week ago when the Rebels’ defense couldn’t make the plays it needed to at critical junctures, Ole Miss' stop unit did what it had to do late with the game hanging in the balance. Weigman was just 1 of 4 for seven yards on the Aggies’ final drive, the last attempt falling incomplete to finish off the night.
It’s been an interesting week for Ole Miss, having to respond to its first loss of the 2022 season with another game in as hostile environment as there is in college football. Dart has learned a lot about his team since last weekend.
His biggest takeaway? Never count the Rebels out.
“We never give up hope. There’s times where we’re down one side of the ball’s not really clicking as well. We’ll stay together, and we always have hope that we’re going to somehow, some way find a way to win the game.”
Ole Miss has its bye next week before hosting Alabama on Nov. 12.
