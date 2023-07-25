SEC Media Days Football

Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

 George Walker IV

His face might be plastered all over this season’s college football magazine covers, and his name on nearly every first-team All-American list released this summer, but Quinshon Judkins isn’t paying the accolades any mind.

Newsletters

michael.katz@djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you