OXFORD -- The quest to replace Tim Elko started well but didn’t end well.
No. 2 Arkansas chased Gunnar Hoglund in the sixth and rallied from three runs back to defeat No. 3 Ole Miss 7-3 in the first game of a doubleheader before 11,524 fans at Swayze Field Saturday.
It’s the fifth-largest crowd ever at Swayze Field.
The two teams began the day tied for first in the SEC West, and the Razorbacks took a leg up in the series. Game 2 will begin at 5:50 p.m. Game 3 is Sunday at 1:30.
Arkansas scored six runs with Ole Miss relievers on the mound, two them charged to Hoglund. The Razorbacks scored all seven runs in the sixth through eighth innings.
Arkansas doubled and singled to start the seventh against Ole Miss reliever Tyler Myers. He was replaced by Austin Miller who walked the first two men he faced, the second forcing home the go-ahead run.
Arkansas (25-4, 8-2 SEC) scored another run on a passed ball and carried a 5-3 lead into the stretch.
The Rebels (23-7, 7-3 SEC) suffered a blow early in the week when their leading home run hitter and run-producer, Tim Elko, tore an ACL against North Alabama.
Ole Miss started hot. Hayden Dunhurst had a two-run double in the first, and Kevin Graham singled home a run in the third as the Rebels took an early 3-0 lead.
Dunhurst finished 5 for 5.
The Rebels missed a chance to do further damage in the third and also left the bases loaded in the sixth and eighth. They outhit the Razorbacks 14-8.
Hoglund walked five – a career-high -- but carried a no-hitter into the sixth.
He also carried a pitch count of 95.
He gave up a leadoff single, then a walk, and the Hogs got on the board with an RBI single from Christian Franklin.
That was it for Hoglund, and he left with a 3-1 lead.
Jackson Kimbrell got the second out on a fly ball, but the passed ball a few pitches before let the second run score on the sacrifice.
The Razorbacks then tied the game at 3 on Zack Gregory’s basehit.
Myers came on and got the last out on a ground ball.