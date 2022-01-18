OXFORD – We’re not even three weeks into the new year, but there have already been a fair amount of transactions on the Ole Miss football personnel front.
In addition to losing offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, reportedly losing co-defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin and a handful of other assistants, the Rebels have also seen a decent amount of roster attrition. Some players left to find more playing time while some left to try their hands at the NFL.
Regardless of the reason, the 2022 Rebels will looks a lot different than the version that took the field at Caesars Superdome on New Year’s Day. Ole Miss finished the 2021 season 10-3 and ranked No. 11 in the final AP poll.
Today, let's take a look at what the Ole Miss offense could look like this fall:
Quarterback
The most obvious loss to the team is Matt Corral, who is off to the NFL as a likely first-round pick come April. Corral dazzled the last two years and earned a special place in fans’ hearts with his talent and grit. His numbers weren’t too shabby either – 64 total touchdowns, 7,800 total yards and a seventh-place Heisman Trophy finish, to list a few.
Freshman Luke Altmyer filled in when Corral went down in the Sugar Bowl and had moments of typical freshman play mixed with extreme promise. His two interceptions were back breakers, but his touchdown pass to Braylon Sanders and his Houdini-act to escape a safety and subsequent dart to Dontario Drummond were jaw dropping.
The big question remains as to whether or not a quarterback from outside the program will be brought into the fold. The transfer portal has seen some of its top passers commit to other programs, but there are still solid options – with Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams and Southern Cal’s Jaxson Dart among the top targets.
If the Ole Miss staff feels Altymyer is “the guy” then this is a non-issue. But the quarterback has a lot on his plate in a Lane Kiffin offense and figures to play a big part in 2022’s overall success.
Running back
Juniors Jerrion Ealy and Snoop Conner – who combined for 1,421 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns – both declared for the NFL Draft. Sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. (551 rushing yards, three touchdowns) entered his name into the transfer portal Thursday.
The four-headed monster of rushing threats in the Ole Miss backfield (Ealy, Conner, Corral and Parrish) was devastating, but with all four of those options gone, the Rebels’ run game figures to look a lot different in 2022. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t still talent in the room.
The biggest addition is TCU transfer Zach Evans, a five-star recruit coming out of high school who ran for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns in two seasons with the Horned Frogs.
Another player to keep an eye on is freshman Quinshon Judkins. Judkins is from Pike Road, Alabama, and ran for 1,534 yards and 26 touchdowns his senior season. He’s enrolling early and could earn himself a slice of the rushing share if he progresses.
Sophomore Kentrel Bullock is also back and, though he didn’t see much run with tons of depth in front of him, has proven he can be a productive back. He carried the ball 17 times last season.
Wide receiver/tight end
There are some pretty huge losses to the receiving corps. Dontario Drummond and Braylon Sanders were, by far, the team’s leading pass catchers in 2021 with 1,028 and 549 receiving yards, respectively. Both seniors are headed to the NFL draft.
John Rhys Plumlee has transferred to UCF to play quarterback once again, and Jadon Jackson is also in the transfer portal. Also gone are tight ends Chase Rogers (graduation) and DaMarcus Thomas (transfer).
Junior Jonathan Mingo returns after missing much of the 2021 season with a foot injury, and a jump in his consistency will be needed if the Rebels are hoping for little to no drop off. Dannis Jackson had a pair of big games against Tennessee and Liberty and will need to be more consistent as well.
The addition of Louisville transfer Jordan Watkins figures to loom large, as he had 529 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season for the Cardinals.
Sophomore Casey Kelly figures to be the team's top tight end after catching 17 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown last season.
Other additions include a high school trio in receivers Jeremiah Dillon and Larry Simmons and tight end Kyirin Heath.
Offensive line
There will be a ton of movement on this front as well. Gone are center Orlando Umana (graduation) and guard Ben Brown, who announced his Ole Miss career was done following a midseason injury.
Junior Nick Broeker announced Monday that he will not enter the NFL draft and will instead return for his first senior season. The Rebels also picked up a key transfer commitment from Western Kentucky tackle Mason Brooks. Reserve lineman Bryce Ramsey has transferred to Southern Miss.
Talent returns in sophomore tackle Jeremy James and guards Caleb Warren (sophomore) and Eli Acker (freshman), three solid building blocks. Freshman Cedric Melton, junior Jalen Cunningham and sophomore Reese McIntyre have also seen extended action. The 2022 class brings in solid players as well in Bryson Hurst, Falentha Carswell, Cam East and Preston Cushman.