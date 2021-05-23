TUCSON, Ariz. – Ole Miss remained alive in the NCAA softball tournament early Sunday morning with a 6-2 win over Villanova in an elimination game in the Tucson Regional.
The Rebels (36-21) lost 12-6 to host Arizona Saturday evening.
Ole Miss scored four runs in the first inning against Villanova and chased Wildcats starting pitcher Sara Kennedy after two innings.
Rebels Paige Smith, Sydney Gutierrez and Mikayla Allee had RBI hits in the first.
Abbey Latham was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Ole Miss had 10 hits as a team.
Anna Borgen pitched three innings with Savannah Diederich and Ava Tillman each pitching two innings after her.
Ole Miss will have to beat Arizona (38-13) twice to win the regional. The first game begins at 6 p.m.