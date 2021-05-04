OXFORD – After a weekend sweep of South Carolina Ole Miss is back in action tonight against Arkansas State.

First pitch at Swayze Field is 6:30.

The Rebels (31-12, 13-8 SEC) climbed seven spots to No. 12 in Monday’s release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25.

Arkansas State (14-22, 6-9 Sun Belt) has won four straight including a weekend sweep of Austin Peay. The Red Wolves are hitting .267 as a team and pitching with a 7.78 ERA.

It’s the second meeting of the season between the Rebels and Red Wolves. Ole Miss won 12-1 in Oxford on Feb. 24.

