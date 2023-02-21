CWS Mississippi Arkansas Baseball

Ole Miss pitcher Hunter Elliott will not throw this weekend as Rebels coach Mike Bianco seeks answers to forearm soreness Elliott experienced after his Openin Day start.

OXFORD — Ole Miss freshman first baseman Will Furniss and sophomore designated hitter Tywone Malone hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning Tuesday against Arkansas State, helping lead the No. 4 Rebels to an 11-3 win over the Red Wolves.

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal.