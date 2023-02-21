OXFORD — Ole Miss freshman first baseman Will Furniss and sophomore designated hitter Tywone Malone hit back-to-back home runs in the second inning Tuesday against Arkansas State, helping lead the No. 4 Rebels to an 11-3 win over the Red Wolves.
Tuesday's big news, though, is sudden uncertainty surrounding sophomore Hunter Elliott, the Rebels' No. 1 pitcher.
On the field, freshman J.T. Quinn went 4 1/3 innings for Ole Miss (4-0) and gave up three earned runs in his first-career start, striking out five and walking four. Junior Kemp Alderman — getting the start at catcher — hit a two-run laser into the visiting bullpen in the fifth.
"I'm not going to lie to you, I caught all fall and spring. Coach B told me yesterday I was catching. First inning, I wasn't nervous but I had a little adrenaline going," Alderman said. "And after that, I was fine after the first couple pitches."
The Rebels trailed for the first time all season Tuesday, falling behind Arkansas State 1-0 in the top of the first after the Red Wolves scored on a wild pitch from Quinn. The deficit didn’t last long, though, as the Rebels tied the game in the bottom of the inning on a hard-hit ball from Alderman that ate up Arkansas’ State’s (3-1) third baseman. The Rebels then took the lead on a double-steal.
Furniss hit his two-run moonshot in the bottom of the second, which was immediately followed by a blast into the batter’s eye from Malone — who is also a defensive lineman on the Ole Miss football team.
After the rocky first inning, Quinn largely cruised, though he got into a bit of trouble in the fourth inning when a pair of runners reached base. He got out of the jam, however, and the Rebels scored three more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Quinn left the game in the fifth inning when a pair of runners got on-base, and both ended up scoring. Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez doubled in a run in the bottom of the fifth, part of a three-run, two-out rally highlighted by Alderman’s blast to left field.
Freshman reliever Sam Tookoian entered a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and struck out a pair of Red Wolves to end the threat. Sophomore Mason Nichols made his season-debut in the ninth and pitched a perfect inning.
Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Maryland in a three-game series starting Friday.
Elliott out for weekend series
Elliott, the Rebels' ace and a former Tupelo High School standout, will not pitch this weekend against Maryland after feeling forearm tightness and getting a subsequent MRI, head coach Mike Bianco said. The results of the MRI will come later this week.
The rotation against the Terrapins will be junior Jack Dougherty on Friday, freshman Grayson Saunier on Saturday and junior Xavier Rivas on Sunday.
“I was asked earlier and just figured we'd give it all to you guys because we don't have a lot of information. But, after Friday’s start Hunter felt some tightness in his forearm, which is concerning. It's not normal for him," Bianco said. "And so he felt it again on Sunday, threw though, it felt okay, no soreness throwing.
"Threw again on Monday but, precautionary, we had an MRI taken Monday afternoon and still really don't have the results yet, sent the MRI off to several orthopedics and getting information over the next couple of days to kind of find out what the plan of attack is. But, because having the MRI, we think it’s in the best interest that he doesn’t throw this weekend.”