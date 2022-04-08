OXFORD – No. 9 Ole Miss was only able to muster four hits in its opener against Alabama on Friday night, as the Crimson Tide took down the Rebels 7-4 at Swayze Field. It is the second loss in a row for the Rebels (19-10, 4-6 SEC), who fell to Southern Miss on Tuesday.
Senior outfielder Kevin Graham — playing in his first game in a month after undergoing surgery on a fractured wrist — hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Friday marked the third start in the career of Tupelo native Hunter Elliott, who got off to a rough start and was only able to make it through three innings. He surrendered a hit on the first pitch of the game and hit a pair of batters to load the bases in the first.
Alabama (19-12, 5-5) would be able to score just one run, however, as Elliott struck out Andrew Pinckney to end the inning.
Senior first baseman Tim Elko gave the Rebels the lead in the bottom of the inning with a bases-loaded single. The Crimson Tide took the lead back in the third with two outs, however, as a pop fly fell into no-man's land between sophomore shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, senior third baseman Justin Bench and centerfielder T.J. McCants with runners on second and third. McCants was unable to make a diving catch, giving Alabama a 3-2 lead.
"I think both of them called it, but neither one of them caught it. I don’t know. I’ll have to look on video. Could it have been caught? I don’t know. Sometimes the ball goes where you can’t catch it. But those are the plays we’re talking about. We have to make plays," Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. "We don’t make enough plays to get off the field, we’re not just talking about a groundball to the second baseman. We’re talking about, somebody’s got to make a play to help you get off the field. We tend to not make some of those plays. We’re not pitching well enough to survive that.”
Junior pitcher Dylan DeLucia entered the game in relief of Elliott in the fourth and was charged with four earned runs in his one inning of work. Sophomore pitcher Josh Mallitz pitched 4 2-3 innings and did not surrender a run. He also struck out seven batters.
“We’re just trying to win this game. We’re not trying to say, ‘This is the starter.’ And this is what we tried to explain several times. There’s not really a rotation," Bianco said. "Uncharted waters. We’re just trying to win a baseball game.”
The Rebels and Crimson Tide continue their series Saturday at 2 p.m. The starter for the game is still undetermined, Bianco said.
Pregame:
OXFORD — Senior outfielder Kevin Graham will play for the first time in a month Friday as No. 9 Ole Miss hosts Alabama at Swayze Field. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is today's starting lineup. Freshman Hunter Elliott will get the start on the mound.
1. 3B Justin Bench
2. RF Calvin Harris
3. SS Jacob Gonzalez
4. 1B Tim Elko
5. LF Kevin Graham
6. CF T.J. McCants
7. DH Hayden Leatherwood
8. 2B Peyton Chatagnier
9. C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning:
Elliott allowed a single on the first pitch of the game and hit the second batter. After striking out a batter, he loaded the bases with another hit by pitch. A run scored on a groundout, but that was all the damage the Crimson Tide would be able to do. Senior first baseman Tim Elko gave the Rebels the lead in the bottom of the inning with a bases loaded single. Ole Miss leads 2-1.
Second inning:
Elliott struck out the first two batters of the inning and retired the side in order. The Rebels failed to score any runs. It's still 2-1.
Third inning:
With runners on second and third, a fly ball fell between a host of Ole Miss defenders, and sophomore center fielder T.J. McCants was unable to make the catch. Two runs score, and Alabama leads 3-2.
Fourth inning:
Junior Dylan DeLucia entered the game in relief of Elliott and gave up a leadoff double. Two runs would score making it 5-2.
Fifth inning:
Sophomore Josh Mallitz entered the game for DeLucia with a runner on third. Two runs scored (charged to DeLucia), and the Crimson Tide leads 7-2.
Ninth inning:
Graham launched a two-run home run to cut into the Crimson Tide's lead. It's 7-4.