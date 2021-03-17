OXFORD • KJ Buffen, often a spark plug for Ole Miss basketball, will not play with the Rebels in the NIT and will transfer.
A 6-foot-7 junior forward from Gainesville, Georgia, Buffen did not play in a 52-50 home win over then-No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 2.
At that time, Davis described Buffen’s absence as being for “personal reasons,” and Buffen was back in action for the Rebels’ next game, an 86-84 overtime win at Auburn on Feb. 6.
Wednesday in his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said Buffen intended to "opt out" for the NIT.
Davis did not directly address questions about Buffen's future with the program, but later Wednesday Buffen was more specific when he announced on social media that he had decided to enter the transfer portal.
Ole Miss begins NIT play in Frisco, Texas against Louisiana Tech Friday night at 8. The game will air on ESPN2.
“KJ Buffen has opted out of the NIT. We’re just excited, I am, about coaching the guys that want to represent Ole Miss and look forward to playing in the postseason,” said Davis Wednesday afternoon. “The guys we had practice yesterday were real excited and looking forward to going.”
In his post Buffen was complimentary of Davis, the staff and his teammates and ended with, "I have decided to continue my college career elsewhere and enter my name into the transfer portal."
In other news, senior point guard Devontae Shuler was not at practice Tuesday but was in Las Vegas where his mother is having surgery. He is expected to meet up with the team in Dallas.
Buffen is averaging 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 22.8 minutes.
He was 0 for 4 shooting and had five points in 17 minutes in the Rebels’ most recent game, a 76-73 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last Friday.