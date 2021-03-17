OXFORD • KJ Buffen, often a spark plug for Ole Miss basketball, has opted out of the NIT, coach Kermit Davis said.
A 6-foot-7 junior forward from Gainesville, Georgia, Buffen did not play in a 52-50 home win over then-No. 11 Tennessee on Feb. 2.
At that time, Davis described Buffen’s absence as being for “personal reasons,” and Buffen was back in action for the Rebels’ next game, an 86-84 overtime win at Auburn on Feb. 6.
Now Buffen’s future in the program is unclear.
Ole Miss begins NIT play in Frisco, Texas against Louisiana Tech Friday night at 8. The game will air on ESPN2.
“KJ Buffen has opted out of the NIT. We’re just excited, I am, about coaching the guys that want to represent Ole Miss and look forward to playing in the postseason,” said Davis in a regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media Wednesday. “The guys we had practice yesterday were real excited and looking forward to going.”
Senior point guard Devontae Shuler was not among those guys at practice. He was in Las Vegas where is mother is having surgery. He is expected to meet up with the team in Dallas.
Davis did not directly respond to a question regarding Buffen’s future in the program.
“I’m just going to leave it at wanting to coach the guys and talk about the guys that want to be in our program,” he said.
Buffen is averaging 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 22.8 minutes.
He was 0 for 4 shooting and had five points in 17 minutes in the Rebels’ most recent game, a 76-73 loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals last Friday.