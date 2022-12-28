OXFORD – Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis was searching for answers after the Rebels’ 66-65 loss to North Alabama.
Eight days later Rebels played with effort and inspiration against No. 7 Tennessee but not with enough offense and dropped their SEC opener 63-59 at the SJB Pavilion before a crowd of 7,013, many of them in orange.
Ole Miss led much of the game but shot just 28 percent in the second half.
A win over the Vols would have helped Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC) make a big splash and regain some solid footing after the North Alabama loss.
For much of the game the Rebels positioned themselves for the upset.
“We played hard enough, guarded well enough to win,” Davis said. “We competed our tails off. We got great looks at the end around the goal that just didn’t go in.”
Baskets were hard to come by as both teams were stingy on the defensive end.
Ultimately it was the Rebels who blinked defensively, and they were never able to recover the magic from a 3-point shooting spree that helped them take control of the game in the first half and early minutes of the second.
Ole Miss (8-5, 0-1 SEC) didn’t get its first basket of the second half until Jaemyn Brakefield’s 3-pointer from the key with 13 minutes, 18 seconds left.
By then Tennessee was into what would become a 22-9 run. The Vols’ lead peaked at 52-45 with 7 minutes, 52 seconds to play.
The Vols outrebounded Ole Miss 38-28 and outscored the Rebels 30-20 in the paint.
“That’s Tennessee basketball. They play inside-out. They’ve got some strong guys, and they look for them down there,” Brakefield said. “If we had played as hard as we did tonight we wouldn’t have lost to North Alabama.”
The Rebels got as close as 52-51, but Tennessee’s 6-foot-11 Jonas Aidoo answered in the paint on the Vols’ next possession.
Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC) never dropped the hammer but kept the Rebels arms’ length away.
Ole Miss shot 46.2 percent in the first half.
Key buckets from Brakefield and freshman guard Amaree Abram got the Rebels off to a good start, but Tennessee never let junior guard Matthew Murrell, the Rebels’ leading scorer, find a groove.
Murrell fouled out with 1:10 to play finishing with five points. He was 1 for 11 from the floor, 1 for 9 from 3-point range.
The Rebels were down two with 35 seconds left when Daeshun Ruffin missed a 3-pointer from just left of the key.
Brakefield said he and his teammates trust their shooters and believe they’ll make shots moving ahead.
“Matt wants to win more than anybody in our locker room, I know that. The most disappointing thing was his no rebounds. He’s got to affect the game in other ways sometimes,” Davis said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.