OXFORD – History remains within reach for Ole Miss women’s basketball.
The Rebels (9-1) will go for their 10th win in a row on Friday as they take on Samford (4-7) at SJB Pavilion at 1 p.m. Ole Miss is on its longest winning streak since 2000, when the team began the season 11-0.
Ole Miss and Samford played in first round of last season's WNIT, a game the Rebels won by 19.
Ole Miss won just nine games in coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin's first season and seven in her second, but have taken off in the last two years. The Rebels made it to the finals of the WNIT in 2021 and have their eyes on the NCAA Tournament come spring.
“It’s been a tough journey, I’ll tell you that. And it’s not easy, clearly. It’s been 21 years,” McPhee-McCuin said. “It has not hit me. I’ll probably think about it at the end of nonconference. Usually at the end of nonconference, I kind of look back and reflect on everything in its totality. But until then, I’m just trying to get to 10 games.”
Ole Miss has been nearly flawless since falling in its season opener against Belmont, winning nine games by an average of 25.2 points. For the season, the Rebels are allowing 49.3 points per game, which ranks ninth nationally and second in the SEC behind Georgia.
Senior center Shakira Austin and sophomore forward Madison Scott continue to pace Ole Miss, averaging 13.6 and 12.3 points per game, respectively. Austin, who has scored in double-figures in seven of the last eight, is also averaging a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game.
Samford has won three of its last four games and is led by guard Andrea Cournoyer, who averages a team-high 17.1 points per game.
Following the matchup with the Bulldogs, Ole Miss will play two games at the West Palm Beach Invitational on Dec. 20 and Dec. 21. The Rebels take on Texas Tech on Monday afternoon and South Florida on Tuesday.