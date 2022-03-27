OXFORD — A late Ole Miss rally came up just short Sunday afternoon, as the top-ranked Rebels fell to No. 5 Tennessee 4-3 to finish off the Volunteers' three-game sweep at Swayze Field.
Trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the eighth, junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst hit a three-run home run to close the gap to one. Dunhurst came up with the tying run on second with two outs in the ninth but struck out.
Pregame:
OXFORD — After being outscored 22-4 in the first two games of a three-game series, No. 1 Ole Miss turns to junior pitcher Derek Diamond to avoid a sweep vs. No. 5 Tennessee. Follow along on our Facebook page and with beat reporter Michael Katz on Twitter.
Here is tonight's starting lineup.
1) 2B Peyton Chatagnier
2) SS Jacob Gonzalez
3) CF Justin Bench
4) 1B Tim Elko
5) 3B Reagan Burford
6) RF T.J. McCants
7) DH Kemp Alderman
8) LF Hayden Leatherwood
9) C Hayden Dunhurst
First inning:
Diamond surrendered a bit of hard contact — including a hit — but got out of the inning unscathed. Ole Miss had a pair of popups and a groundout in the bottom of the inning. Still 0-0, headed to the second.
Second inning:
Diamond had a clean 1-2-3 inning. He's faced just seven hitters. However, the Rebels are still searching for their first baserunner. It's 0-0 heading into the third.
Third inning:
Diamond allowed another hit but picked off a runner at third for the final out. He's through three innings and has given up just two hits and no runs. Junior catcher Hayden Dunhurst notched the Rebels' first hit, a solid single up the middle with two outs. However, no runs scored. 0-0, headed into the fourth.
Fourth inning:
The Volunteers had consecutive hits to start the fourth. A triple from Drew Gilbert scored the first two runs of the game. A groundout to junior second baseman Peyton Chatagnier scored the third run of the inning. It's 3-0 headed to the fifth.
Fifth inning:
Diamond got the first two outs of the inning before giving way to freshman Riley Maddox. Maddox struck out the final batter. The Rebels went down in order in the bottom of the inning.
Sixth inning:
A two-out double scored another Tennessee run to make it 4-0. Senior outfielder Hayden Leatherwood led off the inning with double to the wall and advanced to third on a groundout but did not come around to score.
Seventh inning:
Nothing going for either team.
Eighth inning:
The Rebels had a pair of runners on with one out. Dunhurst then hit a three-run home run to cut the deficit to one. With the tying run on second, senior first baseman Tim Elko struck out to end the threat. Ole Miss trails by one heading into the ninth.