Mississippi head coach Mike Bianco and Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn shake hand after meeting with the umpires before an NCAA College World Series baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)
Despite a three-RBI day from Ole Miss junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, the Rebels lost their series finale against No. 5 Arkansas 6-4 and dropped the weekend series with the Razorbacks.
The Rebels (18-13, 2-10 SEC) have yet to win an SEC series in four tries this season.
Freshman J.T. Quinn made his second weekend start of the season and struck out three of first four batters he faced and six in the first four innings.
Quinn’s only early blemish came via a solo home run from Caleb Cali in the third. Senior first baseman Anthony Calarco tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with two-out double to centerfield that was just out of reach of the lunging outfielder.
Arkansas (25-6, 8-4) retook the lead in the fifth with two runs — one on a wild pitch that scored a runner from third and the second on a single from Peyton Stovall. It was Quinn’s final inning of the afternoon; the freshman went five innings, gave up one earned run, struck out eight batters and walked two. He made 100 pitches.
Gonzalez tied the game with two outs in the fifth, hitting a two-run home run in the direction of the beer showers that celebrated his hit shortly thereafter.
Razorbacks centerfielder Tavian Josenberger put Arkansas back in front 4-3 with a two-out single that scored a runner from second. Another run scored later in the inning due to a fielding error from junior right fielder T.J. McCants.
Gonzalez came to the plate with two outs in the seventh with runners on the corners and singled in a run to cut the deficit to one. Arkansas tacked on an insurance run in the eighth.
Ole Miss hosts Memphis Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.