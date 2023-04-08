CWS Arkansas Mississippi Baseball

Mississippi head coach Mike Bianco and Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn shake hand after meeting with the umpires before an NCAA College World Series baseball game Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

Despite a three-RBI day from Ole Miss junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez, the Rebels lost their series finale against No. 5 Arkansas 6-4 and dropped the weekend series with the Razorbacks.

