After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half, Ole Miss took a three-point lead over Missouri early in the second half Saturday but fell in a back-and-forth 82-77 matchup in Columbia, Missouri to close the regular season.
The game featured 19 lead changes and 11 ties.
Ole Miss (11-20, 3-15) enters next week’s SEC Tournament on a two-game losing streak and will play in the opening round on Wednesday.
A combined 19 first-half points from junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield senior forward Myles Burns helped Ole Miss keep pace with the Tigers, and 3-pointer from senior forward Robert Allen put the Rebels ahead less than three minutes into the period.
Both teams got hot in the second, with Ole Miss shooting 54% and the Tigers shooting at a 61% clip. Guard D’Moi Hodge and forward Noah Carter each scored 10 points in the second half. Ole Miss freshman guard scored 10 in the second as well, however, helping the Rebels stay afloat. The Rebels led 72-71 with 3:24 to play but finished the game 2 of 7 from the field.
A late three-point play from junior guard Matt Murrell brought the Rebels within three with 20 seconds to play, but the Tigers (23-8, 11-7) sealed the game by making 3 of 4 free throws.
Brakefield led Ole Miss with 18 points and 11 rebounds. White, Burns, Murrell and Allen combined to score 47 points. Carter and forward Kobe Brown led the Tigers with 17 points each.
