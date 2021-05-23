TUCSON, Ariz. – No. 11 national seed Arizona flexed its muscle in an eight-run fifth and went on to a 12-6 win over Ole Miss in the championship round of the Tucson Regional Sunday night.
Needing to win twice to advance to the super regional the Rebels surprised the Wildcats with a four-run first inning then led 6-0 after three innings.
But Arizona delighted the home crowd with 12-straight runs, and Ole Miss was unable to recover.
The Rebels conclude their first season under coach Jamie Trachsel at 36-22. Trachsel led a team to the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time in 10 seasons.
Abbey Latham and Mikayla Allee had RBI hits for Ole Miss in the first inning.
Arizona starter Hana Bowen was back out for the second but did not record an out.
The Rebels, though, struggled with Mariah Lopez, particularly her rise ball.
Ole Miss got seven hits against Lopez, but she had no walks, and the Rebels couldn’t put together the big inning.
The Wildcats (39-13) chased Ole Miss stater Anna Borgen after three-straight hits in the fifth.
It was the biggest comeback win of the season for Arizona.