OXFORD — Three games in five days was no excuse for Kermit Davis — the Ole Miss men’s basketball team just didn’t play well in its game against Arkansas Wednesday night when it mattered most.
The Rebels cut a seven-point halftime deficit against the Razorbacks all the way down to one early in the second half. But the Rebels went cold from there, missing 12 of their next 15 attempts from the field.
Ole Miss dropped its fifth game in six tries, as Arkansas took down the Rebels 64-55 at SJB Pavilion. The Rebels (10-10 overall, 2-6 SEC) snapped their four-game losing streak Monday against Florida but were unable to start a new streak Wednesday.
“I thought we got shot after shot after shot and just couldn’t make shots when the game was in the balance,” Davis said. “I know it sounds generic (or) cliché, I don’t say it much. But kind of (an) inability to complete plays and make shots tonight.”
Ole Miss missed its first seven 3-point tries. Despite the offensive struggles, the Rebels took their first lead with just over seven minutes to play in the first on a jumper from senior Nysier Brooks.
Arkansas (15-5, 5-3) turned the ball over three times down the stretch in the half but got hot from the field, making 7 of 8 shots to close out the half. A nearly half court, buzzer-beating 3-pointer from J.D. Notae gave the Razorbacks a 30-23 halftime lead and took a bit of the wind out of the Rebels’ sails.
At times this season, the Rebels have struggled to close out first halves. They flipped the script against Florida but fell victim to another lull Wednesday. The shot from Notae came right after Ole Miss had just cut the deficit to four on a Brooks dunk.
“We make a great play. I have two guys celebrating the play, you know, like high school kids, instead of running back and get into our … defense,” Davis said. “Bam, he shoots one in from 30-feet. And I thought, that’s happened to us three or four times this year.”
Ole Miss proceeded to score the first six points of the second half to cut the deficit down to just a point. The Rebels went just three for their next 15, though, and the Razorbacks surged ahead by as many as 14. Trailing by just three midway through the second, a 13-0 Arkansas run ultimately proved too much for the Rebels to overcome.
Sophomore guard Matthew Murrell led Ole Miss with 14 points. Brooks, freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin and senior guard Tye Fagan each scored 10. The Rebels shot 35% from the field in the game.
“(Fatigue played) zero (part),” Davis said. “I’d have to take a look at the tape maybe with (Brooks), I don’t know. (Brooks) played 30 minutes, that’s kind of what we tried to keep him to,” Davis said. “We were trying to get some better play out of Sammy (Hunter), but he had four fouls in about eight minutes, not real physical around that goal to be able to catch and finish balls. We’ve got to get him to play.
“Zero. (Fatigue) was no factor at all.”
The Rebels host Kansas State Saturday at 3 p.m. in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.