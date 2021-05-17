OXFORD – Ole Miss shortstop Jacob Gonzalez has been named the SEC’s freshman of the week.
It’s the second time this season for the Glendora, Calif., native to be so honored.
Gonzalez hit .571 last week going 8 for 14 with three home runs and seven RBIs.
He had two home runs and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs and three runs scored Sunday in the Rebels’ 13-10 series-clinching win over No. 2 Vanderbilt.
Gonzalez currently leads the Rebels with a .347 batting average and is third on the team with nine home runs.