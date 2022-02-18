Riding a second four-game losing streak this season, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team heads to Athens, Georgia, to face the Bulldogs on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Rebels (12-14, 3-10 SEC) are coming off a heartbreaking 77-74 overtime loss at SJB Pavilion to South Carolina. Guard James Reese V hit a halfcourt shot as time expired to give South Carolina the victory. Ole Miss led by as many as eight in the second half.
“I thought we had the game in hand, for sure. Our inability with our guard play to handle pressure up in the game with one-and-one, two-shot fouls, just take care of the ball,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said. “The last play, I mean, all we were doing is putting a safety in the back, and Matt (Murrell) went for a steal. All we were trying to do was get him to catch it in front, he went for a steal, and the guy got behind him and still made a halfcourt shot.”
Three of the Rebels’ four recent losses have come by six points or less.
Prior to Reese’s shot, Ole Miss senior Jarkel Joiner was unable to get a shot off before the shot clock expired, leaving the Gamecocks just enough time to hit the dagger. Joiner tied the game late in regulation to send the game to overtime.
“We were trying to go with like nine or 10 seconds on the clock, which is plenty of time. He just leveled him off, and (Joiner) couldn’t get by him,” Davis said. “Clock goes down, he just shoots a rushed shot.”
Saturday will be Ole Miss’ only regular-season meeting with the Bulldogs (6-20, 1-12) this season. Georgia has lost six games in row, the latest a 19-point defeat at LSU. The Bulldogs are among the worst defensive teams in college basketball, ranking 332nd with 77.4 points per game allowed.
Georgia is led by guard Kario Oquendo, who is averaging 14.4 points per game.
Ole Miss next plays at Auburn on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.