Yolett McPhee-McCuin

Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talks to her team before a recent home game.

 Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon, the first of three games in five days for the Rebels (19-6, 7-5 SEC).

Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M Thursday night, completing the season sweep for the Rebels, who snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.

Senior guard Lashonda Monk led the team with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Madison Scott finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.

The Rebels play Vanderbilt Sunday, Arkansas Tuesday and at Auburn Thursday. The Arkansas matchup was a previously postponed matchup from Dec. 30.

The Commodores (12-15, 3-10) are led by forward Brinae Alexander, who averages 15.5 points per game.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus