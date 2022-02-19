Rebels head to Nashville for matchup at Vanderbilt By MICHAEL KATZ Daily Journal Michael Katz Author email Feb 19, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Ole Miss women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talks to her team before a recent home game. Joshua McCoy | Ole Miss Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save See the latest in our Ole Miss sports Facebook group Ole Miss travels to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon, the first of three games in five days for the Rebels (19-6, 7-5 SEC).Ole Miss defeated Texas A&M Thursday night, completing the season sweep for the Rebels, who snapped a two-game losing streak with the win.Senior guard Lashonda Monk led the team with 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals. Sophomore forward Madison Scott finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds.The Rebels play Vanderbilt Sunday, Arkansas Tuesday and at Auburn Thursday. The Arkansas matchup was a previously postponed matchup from Dec. 30.The Commodores (12-15, 3-10) are led by forward Brinae Alexander, who averages 15.5 points per game.Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter MICHAEL KATZ is the Ole Miss athletics reporter for the Daily Journal. Contact him at michael.katz@djournal.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ole Miss Rebels Texas A&m Vanderbilt Commodores Madison Scott Lashonda Monk Brinae Alexander Rebel Ole Miss Sport Vanderbilt Losing Streak Rebound Texas Michael Katz Author email Follow Michael Katz Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters