COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – The Tulane Green Wave bottled up Shakira Austin early but couldn’t keep up the pace.
The Ole Miss center got going and finished with 24 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a 72-61 win in the second round of the WNIT in a Memphis Region game at Collierville High School Saturday night.
The Rebels also got 15 points and five rebounds from Donnetta Johnson.
The win moves Ole Miss (13-11) into a third-round game Monday night at 7 against Colorado.
Ole Miss trailed 36-34 at halftime but outscored Tulane 18-14 in the third quarter.
The Rebels took the lead for good with Madison Scott’s three-point play with an assist from Jacorriah Bracey with 4 minutes, 27 seconds left.
That made the score 61-58, and Ole Miss closed with an 11-3 run.