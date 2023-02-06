According to head coach Kermit Davis, Ole Miss junior guard Matt Murrell is going to have even more on his shoulders if the Rebels are going to get out of their current rut.
Murrell returned to action Saturday for the Rebels after missing the last three games due to a knee injury sustained on Jan. 21 at Arkansas. He played 28 minutes against the Commodores and scored 10 points on 4 of 15 shooting from the field. Murrell scored eight of his points in the second half of the Rebels’ (9-14, 1-9 SEC) 74-71 loss.
Ole Miss has lost its last five games and 11 of 12 overall. The Rebels face Georgia (14-9, 4-6) in Athens, Georgia Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
“I thought Matt looked fine from a health standpoint,” Davis said. “Had a little rust on him after a couple weeks, and hopefully he’ll get his footing back.”
Murrell has six 20-point efforts this season and, if the Rebels are going to right the ship as the season comes to a close, he’s going to need more of those sorts of scoring outbursts, Davis said.
Ole Miss is without sophomore guard Daeshun Ruffin for the foreseeable future, as he has stepped away from the team. The Rebels had been starting a pair of freshmen at the guard spots in Amaree Abram and T.J. Caldwell without Ruffin and Murrell. Abram and Caldwell are averaging 8.4 and 5.5 points per game, respectively. Abram has started 18 games this season while Caldwell has six starts.
Junior forward Jaemyn Brakefield has found his offense since SEC play began, averaging 11.5 points per game in 10 conference games, second on the team behind Murrell’s 13.3.
“Down the stretch, we’re going to need Matt — it’s just where it is — to jump up and get double-doubles and get 22, 23 (points). I thought he really did a good job in the rehab part of it, and it was great to see him back and get almost 28 minutes.”
Georgia defeated Ole Miss 62-58 in Oxford on Jan. 14. Guard Kario Oquendo scored all 15 of his points in the second half, including the last 12 for the Bulldogs overall. Oquendo is second on the team in scoring at 12.4 points per game, behind fellow guard Terry Roberts’ 15 per game.
The Bulldogs have dropped five of six games since their win at SJB Pavilion.
