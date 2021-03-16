OXFORD • When the NCAA bracket was set Sunday Ole Miss was on the outside.
Unless four NCAA teams remove themselves from the tournament for COVID-19 complications – something that must happen by today at 5 – 1 seed Ole Miss will face 4 seed Louisiana Tech in an NIT first-round game Friday night at 8 at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
The question the Rebels now must answer is common to all March Madness hopefuls who settle for the NIT – how bad do you want to be there?
“I know we’d look forward to playing in the NIT. It will be one of the best fields they’ve ever had with only 16 teams,” said Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis, minutes after his team lost 76-73 to LSU in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, a game widely consider by bracket watchers as an NCAA Tournament play-in game for the Rebels.
The NIT field was reduced in a COVID-19 restructuring that has all of its games being played in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
Next up: Stansbury’s Toppers?
An Ole Miss win could match the Rebels against former Mississippi State coach Rick Stansbury, now with Western Kentucky, in the second round.
The Hilltoppers face St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
Louisiana Tech’s Bulldogs (21-7) won the West Division of Conference USA with a 12-4 league record, percentage points ahead of second-place UAB, under former Ole Miss coach Andy Kennedy, which went 13-5 and 22-7 overall.
Western Kentucky won the East Division with an 11-3 conference mark.
Tech lost to eventual C-USA Tournament winner North Texas in the semifinals.
Tech has three players averaging between 11.0 and 12.1 points including 6-foot-7, 275-pound power forward Kenneth Lofton Jr., who also averages a team-best 7.3 rebounds and has 16 blocked shots.
Tech coach Eric Konkol is wrapping up his sixth season with the Bulldogs after taking over when former Ole Miss standout Mike White took the job at Florida.
The Rebels knew the LSU loss hurt their NCAA chances.
“That was a high, high level SEC Tournament game. That’s a hugely disappointed locker room. They fought it. We played like an NCAA Tournament team,” Davis said.