Ole Miss strung four wins together earlier this season.
If the Rebels are going to reach the NCAA Tournament, they’ll need a similar effort this week in the SEC Tournament in Nashville.
Four wins would make the Rebels the SEC Tournament champs for the first time since 2013. That’s a long road, but the Rebels can likely play their way into March Madness short of cutting nets at Bridgestone Arena.
The common belief is the Rebels will need to at least win tonight’s late game – expected to tip around 8:30 – and a Friday game against LSU, to remain in the conversation.
They’ll need to avoid repeating the damaging resume losses they had at home to Mississippi State and at a wounded Vanderbilt in recent weeks.
“You can’t let your guard down, and your best players need to keep playing,” said Kermit Davis, who is looking for his first SEC Tournament win as Ole Miss coach.
The Rebels (15-10, 10-8 SEC) have gone 7-2 in February and March.
“It does take some consistency to win seven out of nine. Besides Alabama and Arkansas that’s probably the third best nine-game streak in the SEC. That’s saying something. Our guys have … we haven’t been perfect, but it just shows that anybody can beat anybody in the league,” Davis said.
Ole Miss arrives in Nashville with an NCAA Net Ranking of 54 and with three Quadrant 1 wins.
They’re considered the fifth team out for an at-large bid trailing Utah State, Saint Louis, Syracuse and Memphis in the latest release by ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi.
Senior guard Devontae Shuler, named first-team All-SEC by the league’s coaches this week, has never won an SEC Tournament game. He believes making noise in Nashville will require attention to detail.
“I just try to focus on the little things, rebounding the ball, trying to get my guys the ball and being locked into the game where we’re able to get into transition and do the great things on offense that we know how to do,” he said.
Shuler had a career-high 31 points when Ole Miss won at South Carolina, minutes away from his hometown of Irmo, S.C., on Feb 13.
Production from a bench that got thinner last week when Davis announced the sudden departure of reserves Khadim Sy and Dimencio Vaughn will also be important.
Davis mentioned sophomore post reserve Sammy Hunter whose role has increased down the stretch. He was 3 for 5 from 3-point range and had 11 points when Ole Miss beat Kentucky 70-62 in Oxford on March 2.
To spark a deep SEC run the Rebels need “a guy like Sammy who had a big game against Kentucky, we need one of those guys to emerge and maybe put together some stats that are better than they’ve played,” Davis said.