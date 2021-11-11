OXFORD – Following a dominant 82-61 victory over New Orleans in the regular-season opener, the Ole Miss men’s basketball team will host Charleston Southern on Friday night before heading on the road for next week’s Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic tournament.
The Rebels (1-0) had five players finish in double-figure scoring against the Privateers, led by junior guard Austin Crowley’s 13. Ole Miss led by as many as 25 in the second half and held New Orleans to just 5 of 15 from behind the 3-point line, including no makes in the second half.
The defensive effort Tuesday night was a welcomed site following a tight 83-76 exhibition victory over Division II Trevecca where the Trojans hit 46.4% of their shots from deep.
“That’s the thing with us, we’re going to make shots,” Crowley said. “It’s just, we have to start on the defensive end, that being with the guards first.”
Charleston Southern (1-0) began its season with 47-point victory over Division III Johnson & Wales. The Buccaneers shot 40 of 78 from the field and 71 points off the bench. Charleston Southern, which plays in the Big South, went 3-18 last season and has not made the NCAA Tournament since 1997.
The Rebels will hit the road after playing Charleston Southern and will play in the Charleston Classic Nov. 18 against Marquette and Nov. 19 against either West Virginia or Elon. Ole Miss next plays at home on Nov. 26 against Mississippi Valley State.