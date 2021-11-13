OXFORD – Part of the attraction of college football is that you never really figure it out.
Any successful Ole Miss path seemed on paper to require a big dose of quarterback Matt Corral and multiple touchdowns.
Ole Miss needed a win over Texas A&M in the worst way.
Without it any grip on a special season would become slippery at best.
Now after a great defensive effort in a 29-19 victory Ole Miss can still play its way to 10 regular season wins and a New Year’s Six Bowl game.
That’s right, a great defensive effort and for four quarters at that.
Ole Miss has turned in great defensive halves this season – Liberty, Tennessee, Auburn – but this was four quarters.
And it was four-quarters in different styles.
The Aggies had six possessions in the first half ending in five punts and an Ole Miss safety.
It was not surprising that Jimbo Fisher, a $9 million coach, and his staff would be able to make adjustments.
The Aggies controlled the second half as quarterback Zach Calzada worked the edges with out routes to set up opportunities in the seam and in the run game.
Adding to the Aggies’ good fortune was the early third-quarter targeting ejection of Ole Miss safety Jake Springer.
A&M outscored Ole Miss 10-0 in the third quarter then added a field goal in the early minutes of the fourth quarter.
It was 15-13.
The magic of ESPN’s GameDay appearance was fading, and A&M owned the momentum.
It all changed when Ole Miss reserve linebacker Ashanti Cistrunk picked off a short pass intended for Ainias Smith at the A&M 14.
Two plays later Ole Miss running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner scored from 13 yards out.
Four plays later the Rebels were in the end zone again after safety A.J. Finley stepped in front of a pass intended for Demond Demas and ran 52 yards for the score.
Finley’s big play put a stamp on the biggest win of the Kiffin Era.
It also let the defense finish the job on a night that the offense wasn’t at its best.
After embarrassingly bad numbers in 2020 Ole Miss defensive players Saturday night could look at their mates on the other side and say, “We had your back.”
The Rebels amassed 408 yards in the first half but settled for field goals and crossed the goalline just once.
Twice in the second quarter Ole Miss reached the A&M 1, but those drives netted just one field goal.
When Conner scored after the Cistrunk pick Ole Miss, held out of the end zone in the second half against Liberty, had scored just one touchdown in almost six complete quarters.
If Matt Corral needed a Heisman moment to advance his place in the race it didn’t come in this game.
But Corral gained something more valuable, a win, and the chance to help the Rebels continue to add to a big season.