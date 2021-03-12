OXFORD – For Ole Miss, and all SEC teams, this is the final weekend to tune up for before the start of conference play.
The No. 4-ranked Rebels will do that against Sun Belt Conference member Louisiana-Monroe (5-4) with hopes that a deep pitching staff that helped them win three games against top 10 opponents in Texas on opening weekend will be on the money again.
First pitch times at Swayze Field are tonight at 6:30 then 1:30 Saturday and 1:30 Sunday.
Ole Miss has won six-straight and 26 of its last 28 the Rebels distanced themselves from a series loss against Central Florida by sweeping Belmont.
The Rebels (11-2) got timely hitting against the Bruins. Starting pitching and bullpen work were important too, and those will look different against the Warhawks.
Game 1 starter Doug Nikhazy is out after straining a muscle in his lower chest in a weight room workout.
Regular Game 2 starter Gunnar Hoglund will go tonight in Nikhazy’s place, and sophomore Drew McDaniel, a regular mid-week starter, will take Hoglund’s place on Saturday.
The Rebels are also still without one of their top middle relievers, Max Cioffi, who had surgery Tuesday to repair a torn meniscus. He’s expected to be out for two to four weeks.
“I feel really comfortable in moving him to the weekend. He’s our next guy up,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “He’s really performed, not just on Tuesdays. Since we got back from the fall he’s arguably pitched as well as anybody.”
McDaniel allowed just one earned run in starts against Arkansas State (4 1/3 innings) and Memphis (4 innings). Freshman Josh Mallitz started in his place earlier this week in the Rebels’ 11-1 win over Alcorn State.
A middle reliever, Cioffi pitched 1 2/3 innings against Texas Tech in the second game of the season but hasn’t pitched since. The staff tried initially to work him through the injury without surgery.
Bianco was able to successfully manage the bullpen against Belmont, but that was harder in Game 3.
Taylor Broadway, who locked down the Bruins for the final two innings in Game 2, was on the mound on Sunday when the Bruins tied the game with three runs in the ninth. Two inherited runs scored, as Broadway allowed two hits. He also hit a batter as did Braden Forsyth, who Broadway relieved.
Twelve games in Bianco is generally pleased with offense – the Rebels are hitting .266 with 16 home runs – and defense.
He hopes to see new arms emerge this weekend.
“Not having Doug and Cioffi throws a little bit of a wrench into it because you’re asking guys to add some innings. The blow is the amount of innings,” Bianco said. “Doug could give you seven innings on a Friday night and Cioffi two more. That’s nine innings of high-quality pitching.”