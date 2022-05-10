Following a weekend sweep of Missouri and heading to a pivotal trip at LSU starting Friday, Ole Miss travels to Hattiesburg Wednesday night to face No. 14 Southern Miss. The game starts at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN Plus.
The Rebels (27-19, 10-14 SEC) had a dominant three games against the Tigers, outscoring them 25-8. Only the opener was decided by fewer than seven runs.
Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for Rebel fans
While the Rebels’ hitting was a major part of the story against Missouri — Ole Miss had 35 hits over in the series, including a 4 for 4 performance from sophomore designated hitter Kemp Alderman on Friday and a 5 for 5 showing from senior outfielder Kevin Graham Sunday — the pitching shined for the most part as well.
Ole Miss starting pitchers gave up six earned runs total, headlined by freshman Hunter Elliott’s seven-inning masterpiece Saturday night. Elliott was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week after giving up one earned run with nine strikeouts.
“When you know you only need to score three or four, it takes a lot of pressure off, (and) lets you go score eight or nine,” Graham said. “Our starting pitching’s been huge for us. It hasn’t always been pretty … but they’ve all fought for us and give us a chance to win.”
Ole Miss played the Golden Eagles (36-12, 18-6 C-USA) on April 5 at Trustmark Park. The Rebels rallied back from a seventh inning deficit to briefly take the lead before ultimately falling 10-7. Junior Drew McDaniel will get the start for Ole Miss. McDaniel is 4-2 with a 5.27 ERA this season. His last start came against Mississippi State on April 26, a 5-2 win for the Governor’s Cup at Trustmark Park.
The Southern Miss pitching staff ranks No. 3 nationally with a 3.07 earned run average.
After the game with Southern Miss, the Rebels head to Baton Rouge for a three-game series against the Tigers. First pitch Friday is 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.