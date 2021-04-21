OXFORD – Generally speaking, the absence of players from spring football practice is not a good thing.
That hasn’t seemed to bother Cedric Melton, though.
A three-star signee – from Houston, Texas, in the 2020 class – Melton didn’t get on the field last year.
He hopes that changes this fall, and the work he’s put in this spring – including some time with the first team at right guard – suggests that it could.
Ole Miss wraps up spring practice on Saturday with the Grove Bowl. Rebels coach Lane Kiffin doesn’t discuss the specifics of injuries but has talked about the unusually large number of injured players who have been limited or missed spring completely.
All are expected to return for August practice, but while coaches embrace the return of a time they can focus on teaching fundamentals – spring practice was wiped out by COVID-19 last year – the number of missing bodies has affected evaluations for Kiffin.
The number of experienced wide receivers unavailable has had an impact on quarterback Matt Corral.
Injuries have been less an issue on defense where the staff has been able to reach some goals.
“I feel like defensively we have done that with a lot of new players and a new look for those guys. Offensively we haven’t just because of all the injuries especially with the skill guys,” Kiffin said. “It’s hindered the next progression step for Matt, but it is what it is.”
Last fall absences due to COVID-19 positive cases and contact tracing were a weekly conversation.
“That’s been a lot less. We’ve been fortunate with that, and hopefully that continues. This has been injuries,” Kiffin said.
Among the players limited has been starting center Ben Brown, a senior who could choose to return in 2022 because of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA to all athletes last year.
The Rebels’ quest to replace right tackle Royce Newman has led to a move for Jeremy James, who had a freshman All-America season at right guard last year.
That’s where Melton comes in.
“My development right now is really good, the best I’ve felt in years,” he said.
If that trend continues it would be a plus for the Rebels whether Melton wins the starting job or carves out a role for a unit that had little depth a year ago.
Melton came to Ole Miss as a tackle but is confident in the transition he’s making to guard.
“I actually like it. It’s way smoother and better for me. It takes a lot off me. At tackle you’ve got to do a lot of things. Guard is easy to pick up fast,” he said.