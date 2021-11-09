OXFORD – Ben Brown, the now-departed experienced starting guard for Ole Miss, is not in the thick of a Heisman Trophy race.
So maybe his injury, one of many the No. 12-ranked Rebels are dealing with as No. 11 Texas A&M visits, appears on the surface to be easily absorbed.
Things aren’t always what they appear.
Football, more than any other sport, requires its participants to work in concert to maximize potential.
Brown’s season ended prematurely with a torn bicep. He hasn’t played in three weeks.
His absence was masked when Ole Miss rushed for 266 yards against a struggling LSU defense on Oct. 23.
The Rebels haven’t reached 160 rushing yards the last two weeks. After a 142-yard effort against Liberty Ole Miss surrendered the SEC’s rushing lead to Arkansas.
“Losing Ben Brown has been a major hit for us,” Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin said Monday.
The Rebels are averaging 237.9 rushing yards a game on the season.
But what have they done lately? Now the season is condensed. There are major goals still on the table, but with an ailing quarterback who is much less a part of the run game than he was before an ankle sprain at Tennessee on Oct. 16 the run game needs a revival.
And it needs it soon.
The Texas A&M defense has its major components, and the Aggies have been very good against the run, holding four of their last five opponents to fewer than 100 yards.
Auburn, which rushed for 207 yards against Ole Miss, managed just 73 against the Aggies.
Kiffin may be feeling better about his Ole Miss wide receivers after Dannis Jackson and John Rhys Plumlee posted 100-yard games.
That’s a great start, but it wasn’t an SEC game. Collectively the group remains depleted.
So Ole Miss needs a strong run game Saturday night to keep itself aligned with a 10-win regular season and New Years Six bowl game.
More than he was last week, Corral will be pressured by A&M which is getting 3.11 sacks a game, tied for second in the SEC and 13th in America.
A running quarterback can slow that rush.
The guess here is there are more called runs for Corral this week then fewer next week against Vanderbilt before that number amps up again on Thanksgiving night.
While the Rebels evolve on the offensive line they need their backs locked in.
But they also need Kiffin locked in with tempo, pre-snap motion and other tricks of the trade. Anything that can lure a defender slightly out of position can make a big difference – as it did when Jerrion Ealy ran 70 yards to the end zone on the second play of the game against Liberty.
“Disguising things with motion and different stuff, and you lose a gap and the ball breaks … that’s what happened on the long run,” Kiffin said.
Ultimately the Rebels need all run game components working together.
Replacing Ben Brown is no easy task.