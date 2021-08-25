OXFORD — Consider the next few days somewhat of a balancing act for Ole Miss.
The Rebels are less than two weeks out from their season opener against Louisville in Atlanta, yet still find themselves in the middle of what head coach Lane Kiffin refers to as “camp mode.” It’s a period in time where the coaching staff is still somewhat trying to quantify what it has in all of its players.
Time waits for no one, though, and game planning for the Cardinals must begin, as well. Add in the fact classes at Ole Miss started Monday, and it’s a bit of a whirlwind for all parties involved.
“We still need to develop guys, especially our young players, and figure out where we’re going to play people. Obviously, we’re getting a little closer to (the opener) and have to combine the two this week. It’s always a tricky week,” Kiffin said. “And you have school starting, so less time with them. We’re just going to have to maximize what it is.”
Ole Miss has held scrimmages each of the last two weekends and will hold a mock-game this weekend, Kiffin told reporters. The scrimmages had drastically different themes — during the first one, the starting offense was nearly unstoppable. In the second scrimmage, the defense got the upper hand, according to Kiffin.
After watching film of the latest scrimmage, Kiffin said he was just as impressed with the defense’s effort as he was when he watched things unfold in real-time.
“They played really well. They tackled well, they didn’t give up explosive plays. (That) carried over into (Tuesday’s) practice,” Kiffin said. “Outside of seven-on-seven, I don’t think we scored today, offensively. So, that’s really good, especially four-minute, two-minute situations, to stop them both times.
“It’s an issue on offense, but really good on defense.”
The Ole Miss offense doesn’t figure to be an issue come fall, however, and the accolades continued rolling in for the group this week. Junior quarterback Matt Corral was selected as the preseason All-SEC quarterback by the conference’s coaches, making it a clean sweep across the coach and media polls. Junior running back Jerrion Ealy was a first-team selection as an all-purpose player and third-team as a running back, and junior left tackle Nick Broeker was placed on the third-team as well.
The Rebels averaged 39.2 points per game in 2020 and figure to be explosive once again with Corral a year older and wiser.
As impressive as his physical talents are, most of the talk around Corral this summer has been centered around finetuning the little things and his increased role as a leader.
“Matt Corral has always had a strong arm. I think we all know that,” junior wide receiver Dannis Jackson said. “But I think he’s just improved with being a quarterback. The things he learned over the year with the new coaches.”
Rebels beef up offensive line
The 2022 recruiting class for Ole Miss just got bigger — literally.
The Rebels received a verbal commitment from four-star offensive tackle Bryson Hurst Wednesday morning. Hurst, who is from Gautier, had offers from Florida State, Auburn and Mississippi State, among others. He announced his decision via Twitter.
Hurst is listed at 6-foot-6, 320 pounds. He is the eighth-rated player in the state, per 247Sports.