OXFORD – There was excitement in the first seven weeks of Ole Miss football, but there wasn’t perfection.
Even though the record was perfect, there were flaws in the Rebels that were plain to see.
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would make sure media and everybody else saw the flaws. He was grateful the Rebels, for a time, were able to work on their mistakes during the week after hanging W’s on the wall on Saturday.
The Rebels’ season-opening seven-game win streak ended in a 45-20 loss at LSU last Saturday.
Ole Miss scored on its first three possessions and took a 17-3 lead. LSU was moving the ball too.
Tackling issues were still there, but the Rebels started the game with a determined look of preparation and focus on offense. If the game was to be a shootout, so be it. They looked – at the beginning – up to the challenge.
They were not.
When LSU counterpunched and took the lead, Ole Miss lost that all-business look on offense. After losing the lead, Ole Miss put together one good second-half drive that reached the LSU 9 but ended when Jaxson Dart was picked off in the end zone with just more than 4 minutes left in the third quarter.
LSU remained in shootout mode, but the next two Ole Miss drives gained only 20 yards and 16 yards.
Ole Miss lost its edge on offense.
“I don’t like how we responded after the interception. Obviously what we like to do is run the ball, and we didn’t finish the game out,” Kiffin said Monday.
That finish will be a point of discussion this week as the Rebels travel to Texas A&M with the goal of remaining relevant in the SEC West.
With almost 30 transfers on the roster, the timing of the meat of the schedule has been a mixed blessing for Ole Miss. New guys were able to play together and develop chemistry with front-loaded non-conference games.
Now the schedule has flipped. The LSU environment wasn’t the Rebels’ first road game, but the atmospheres these new guys experienced at Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt combined would not have equalled LSU.
But Texas A&M will.
“When you go play really good players in a really hard environment, your weaknesses get magnified,” Kiffin said.
Ole Miss has injuries on its plate along with issues like chemistry and communication during this difficult stretch of the schedule.
In short, the Rebels are playing a typical football season.
A win at Texas A&M would give Ole Miss – while still relevant in the West – a chance to catch a breath and take two weeks to prepare for a home game against Alabama. But Kiffin will have to find fixes or at least patches for the weaknesses he references.
Chances are the fix will come back to offense. Winning games in spite of defense and not because of it has been part of the Ole Miss plan before.
The biggest lesson learned from loss No. 1 is the SEC grind is in full swing, and the time for winning through your mistakes has passed.
