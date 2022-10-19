OXFORD – In the last 15 years of college football, everybody wants their own Nick Saban.
They want a guarantee, or as close as you can get to knowing that, on almost every Saturday, your team wins.
Because that’s how you grow, how you thrive and how you become the business that Alabama football has become.
Texas tried to hire Nick Saban.
Others have made splashy hires with hopes they could create their version of Nick Saban.
One of these is LSU, a team playing much better under former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly than it did on opening night.
Unbeaten Ole Miss visits long-time rival LSU this weekend.
Ole Miss AD Keith Carter didn’t have the resources to try to hire Saban, but made a different sort of splashy hire when he arranged for Ole Miss to be Lane Kiffin’s first shot as a major college head coach since being fired by USC in 2013.
Kiffin didn’t win enough – He was 8-5, 10-2, 7-6 and 3-2 before getting canned in September – for a program that had just been cut 30 scholarships among other penalties in an NCAA investigation.
Kelly is 5-2, 3-1 in the SEC in what is considered a rebuilding job in Baton Rouge.
Transfer quarterback Jayden Daniels appears to be improving as a passer. Against Florida State in Kelly’s debut game, Daniels had 26 completions for 209 yards. Against Mississippi State, it was 22 completions for 210 yards.
Last week at Florida, Daniels was 22 for 32 for 349 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers won 45-35 in the Swamp. They executed in a road game a week after a dismal 40-13 home loss to Tennessee.
A lesser performance at Florida could have sent Kelly’s team in a different direction, but they were prepared.
Ole Miss has been on an upward trajectory since Kiffin’s arrival. The Rebels are 22-8 and 18-3 in their last 21 games. While breaking in 28 transfers, not to mention a new QB1, Ole Miss this season has won while continuing to identify areas for improvement.
Using the transfer portal is an example of Kiffin changing with the times – a Saban-like move – to put his best team on the field.
Kelly and Kiffin coached against one another in three USC-Notre Dame games.
Kelly this week applauded Kiffin for “creativity” on offense, “but more importantly, they scout you. He’s going to really dial in if there’s anything you do defensively. He’s going to analyze it and have an answer for it.”
That’s the kind of coaching edge that Ole Miss needs the next two weeks.
The early part of the schedule allowed for newcomers to blend together in new roles while winning. Now the schedule becomes more challenging with a trip to Texas A&M following the LSU game.
It’s a critical stretch for Ole Miss. Kiffin needs to be on top of his game.
If he can get his players to improve and respond – and win – against two SEC teams that have been good but have also shown flashes of weakness, the Rebels will leave College Station, Texas 9-0 and with two weeks to prepare for a home game with Alabama.
The possibilities are intriguing, and they’re almost close enough to touch. You just can’t touch them right now because there are no guarantees in college football.
