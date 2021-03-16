OXFORD – Ole Miss remained No. 4 in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
The Rebels won twice against Sun Belt Conference member Louisiana Monroe over the weekend before having an eight-game win streak snapped in an 8-3 loss on Sunday.
Ole Miss (13-3) will drive through Monroe today to get to Ruston for a 6 p.m. start at Louisiana Tech.
The teams were originally scheduled to play Wednesday also. Ole Miss announced Monday afternoon that Wednesday's game will not be played as it reviews a potential COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing within the program.
The Bulldogs are 9-5 with losses to No. 19 LSU, Louisiana-Lafayette (twice) and No. 1 Arkansas (twice).
Arkansas visited Ruston for a three-game series this weekend with the Razorbacks winning 9-7 in 10 innings on Friday and 8-1 on Saturday. Tech won the finale 2-0 on Sunday.