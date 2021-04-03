GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 3 Ole Miss mounted a comeback in the late innings against No. 15 Florida, but the Rebels didn’t come back quite enough.
Instead, a three-run fifth-inning outburst by propelled the Gators to win 6-5 before 2,894 fans at Florida Ballpark on Saturday afternoon.
The Gators won for the second time on the weekend and dealt the Rebels their first series loss after Ole Miss opened SEC play with sweeps against Auburn and Alabama.
Ole Miss (21-6, 7-2 SEC) has non-conference games against North Alabama Monday and Alcorn State Tuesday before welcoming No. 2 Arkansas to Swayze Field for the weekend.
The Rebels out-hit the Gators 11-8 but couldn’t score against right-hander Jordan Carrion and left-hander Ryan Cabarcas.
Carrion had gotten five-straight outs before giving up back-to-back one-out hits to Kevin Graham and Tim Elko in the ninth.
With those two runners aboard, Cabarcas relieved and retired Hayden Dunhurst and Connor Harris on fly balls.
Florida (18-9, 5-4 SEC) scored against Ole Miss starter Derek Diamond and his relief help, Drew McDanial, in the fifth.
A two-run home run by Nathan Hickey finished Diamond’s day with six hits and five earned runs allowed in four innings.
McDaniel got the first out of the inning on a ground ball before giving up a triple and an RBI single in back-to-back at-bats.
The Rebels scored an unearned run in the sixth then scored two in the seventh when Elko and Graham touched home on a Dunhurst triple.
All the action came with two outs, but the action stopped when Justin Bench grounded out with Dunhurst at third.