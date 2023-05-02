OXFORD — Trailing 10-9 against Little Rock Tuesday afternoon, Ole Miss scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to surge past the Trojans 12-9 at Swayze Field on Kids’ Day.
Junior shortstop Jacob Gonzalez tied the game with an RBI single, and an error on a single from junior third baseman Ethan Lege gave the Rebels their first lead of the day. Ole Miss trailed 7-2 in the fourth inning.
The Rebels hit four home runs Tuesday— including three two-run home runs. Five Ole Miss batters drove in two runs.
Freshman Jordan Vera got the start for the Rebels (24-21) and surrendered a two-run home run to Luke Pectol in the first inning. Junior catcher Calvin Harris cut the lead in half with a towering solo home run in the bottom of the first, and the Rebels tied the game in the third with an RBI single from Gonzalez.
Vera went three innings, gave up two earned runs and struck out four batters without issuing a walk. He was replaced by freshman Brayden Jones, who loaded the bases and walked in a run. The Trojans would score four more runs in the inning to take a five-run lead; all five Little Rock (25-17) runs in the inning came with two outs.
Senior centerfielder Ethan Groff and junior right fielder T.J. McCants each hit two-run home runs in the fourth to trim the deficit to one. Little Rock scored three runs in the top of the sixth, and Ole Miss scored two in the sixth and another in the seventh.
The Rebels scored three runs in the eighth inning, the last on an RBI single from Harris.
Ole Miss faces Missouri on the road in a three-game series starting Thursday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.
