OXFORD – Ole Miss baseball remained No. 4 in the latest release of the D1Baseball.com Top 25 on Monday.
Ole Miss went 3-1 last week starting on a slow note in a 13-1 defeat at Louisiana Tech. The Rebels rebounded nicely with an SEC-opening weekend sweep of Auburn, the fourth-straight time the Tigers have been swept at Swayze Field.
Ole Miss is back at Swayze Field tonight at 6:30 against Central Arkansas.
The Bears, of the Southland Conference, are 7-8 after splitting four games with Lamar in Beaumont, Texas.
Ole Miss (16-4, 3-0 SEC) is at Alabama this weekend, a Thursday, Friday, Saturday series with game times at 6 p.m., 6 p.m. and 1 p.m.