Generally speaking, students get their progress reports more toward the middle of their quarters or semesters. Well, a late bye week for No. 11 Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1 SEC) changes those plans, as the Rebels' off week comes with just three games left in what has been a successful regular season thus far.
With a bit of time to breathe, it’s time to give grades to the Rebels; we’ve seen enough of pretty much all facets of the team at this point to give fairly detailed grades. Why not now?
As a quick reminder and disclaimer: these are just my grades and thoughts.
Quarterbacks: B
The season began with a quarterback battle between sophomores Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer, a derby Dart has since won. It hasn’t’ always been perfect for the USC transfer, but he’s had moments of brilliance: 1,911 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes, seven interceptions and an additional 473 yards on the ground. He still has the typical ups and downs any young quarterback is bound to endure, but he’s been a huge part of an offense averaging better than 37 points per game. His ability to break a game open with a deep pass is game-changing — his 14.5 yards per completion ranks ninth in the FBS.
Running backs: A+
This is about as easy a grade as possible. Freshman Quinshon Judkins and junior Zach Evans have been brilliant. Judkins is already over 1,000 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns, and Evans has 680 yards and seven scores. Assuming Evans stays healthy to end the season, the Rebels will likely have two 1,000-yard rushers. Ole Miss is third nationally at 267 rushing yards per game; Judkins and Evans, combined with Dart’s running ability, are what make this offense so dangerous.
Wide receivers and tight ends: B+
This has been one of the more interesting groups to monitor this season. Ole Miss brought a ton of transfers in to replace departed production, headlined by seniors Malik Heath and Jaylon Robinson and junior Jordan Watkins. But it has been senior Jonathan Mingo who has stepped up to become the Rebels’ ace, as he leads the team with 664 yards and four touchdowns, the former ranking second in the SEC. His 22.1 yards per catch is fifth-best in the nation, and he set the single-game school record with 247 yards at Vanderbilt. Heath and Watkins have been stellar as well, with 491 yards and 335 yards, respectively. Sophomore tight end Michael Trigg was expected to be a major factor this season, but he suffered an injury and hasn’t played since Oct. 8 against the Commodores.
Offensive line: B+
The Rebels run the ball about as well as anyone, and for as good as Judkins and Evans are, a lot of credit has to go to the guys up front: according to Pro Football Focus, Ole Miss has had team running grades of 70 or better in every game and has three games above 80. The run blocking grades have been all over the board but generally pretty good. The same is true of the pass blocking grades, though the Rebels had their second-worst performance of the season against Texas A&M’s stout defensive front last weekend. The Rebels have given up just seven sacks, fifth-best in the nation, but some of that can be credited to Dart’s knack for escaping bad situations. Top-end talent defensive line play has proven to be a bit of a problem for the Rebels, even if the numbers don’t necessarily show it. Starting a pair of redshirt freshmen tackles was bound to have its bumps in the road, but it’s largely gone well.
Defensive line: B+
Run defense has at times been an issue for Ole Miss. Part of that falls on the defensive line. However, the defensive front has also been a major strength for the Rebels, particularly due to depth and the ability to rotate bodies as a game goes on. Four defensive linemen have at least two sacks for Ole Miss this season, led by junior Jared Ivey’s 4.5. This group is extremely solid and has done a nice job replacing Sam Williams’ pass rush with a by-committee approach.
Linebackers: B-/C+
This was one of the question marks coming into the season and, to an extent, still kind of is. Central Michigan transfer
Troy Brown has been solid up the middle, leading the team with 65 tackles. TCU transfer Khari Coleman has been a difference-maker when heathy but missed time with injury. Despite playing in just seven games, Coleman leads Ole Miss with 8.5 tackles for loss; for reference, he has 27 tackles total. There isn’t a ton of depth behind Brown and Coleman, though, as sophomore Austin Keys and senior Ashanti Cistrunk are really the only other linebackers that have seen substantial action.
Secondary: B
Ole Miss’ pass defense has been fairly solid for the most part, ranking 56th nationally at 222 yards per game allowed. Senior cornerback Deantre Prince has been a shutdown player in coverage — according to Pro Football Focus, Prince has been targeted 36 times and has given up 14 receptions, a catch rate of just 38.9%. Senior safety A.J. Finley has been great, and Otis Reese, Isheem Young, Tysheem Johnson and Auburn transfer Ladarius Tennison have been remarkably consistent as well. Like Coleman, Tennison has a knack for making plays behind the line of scrimmage; he is second on the team with seven tackles for loss. Freshman cornerback Davison Igbinosun has taken a few lumps, but he’s largely been good as well. Like the defensive line, the Rebels are deep in the secondary and have the luxury of being able to rotate.
Special teams: B+
Charlotte transfer Jonathan Cruz has been exceptional for the Rebels, hitting nine of 10 field goals and all 42 of his PATs. Punter Fraser Masin has been solid for the most part as well, and his punt late against Texas A&M to pin the Aggies deep in their own territory was pivotal. Ole Miss has given up a big kick return here or there, but for the most part, special teams have been good.
