Shakira Austin
College Sports Editor & Columnist
OXFORD – Shakira Austin scored 20 points, and the Ole Miss women defeated Samford 73-48 on Friday afternoon at SJB Pavilion.
It’s the 10th-straight win for the Rebels, their longest win streak since an 11-0 start to the 2000-2001 season.
Ole Miss goes on the road to Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday and Tuesday for games against Big 12 Conference foe Texas Tech and No. 16 South Florida.
Against Samford the Rebels (10-1) led just 17-14 after the first quarter but used their defense to stretch the lead in the second and third quarters.
Ole Miss forced 24 turnovers. leading to 22 points.
Austin had eight rebounds and was 8 for 10 from the free throw line.
The Rebels got 12 points on 5 for 6 shooting from Destiny Salary and eight assists from guard Lashonda Monk.
PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.
Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal.
